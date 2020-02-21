Cold Again Tonight. Fantastic Weekend Ahead!







DISCUSSION: Tonight will only be a few degrees warmer than Thursday night. so we are still very cold. Expect lows in the upper teens and low 20s under mostly clear skies. Quiet conditions continue and we stay dry. Most wet spots dried up during the day, so we are not as concerned with a refreeze this evening.

Tonight’s Forecast

The weekend is looking great. Sunshine continues on Saturday as we warm things back up into the upper 40s. It will be a quiet day with temperatures slightly above average. Enjoy the sun and warmer temperatures.

The Day Ahead

Sunday looks to be a few degrees warmer with a good bit of sun as well. Temperatures will make it into the low 50s. This is above average as well. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend to enjoy. Clouds will start to increase as we move into Sunday night.

Rain looks to return to the forecast by Monday. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal in the upper 40s. A few lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday during the morning, but for the most part we dry up and keep temperatures mild in the 50s.

Temperature Trend

Another round of rain/snow is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures look to be a bit cooler as we end next week. We could see some accumulating snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning. It doesn’t look like a bread and milk event, but we could be dealing with some issues during the Thursday morning commute. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

The end of February and beginning of March look to be near or slightly below average. Colder temperatures look to take us into the first week of March. We still don’t see any major snow storms in the forecast.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Another very cold one. Lows in the upper teens.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Rain to snow. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking quiet for now. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY:

Dry with highs in the 30s and 40s.





