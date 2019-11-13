Cold Again Tonight







DISCUSSION: Records were broken this morning as temperatures fell into the single digits. Beckley started the day off at 8 degrees which was 4 degrees colder than the old record of 12 set back in 1986. Bluefield also broke it’s record with a temperature of 6 degrees this morning. That was 4 degrees colder than the old record of 10 set back in 1911.

Record Lows

We’ll be in for another chilly night as temperatures drop into the teens again. Our lows shouldn’t be as cold as last night’s numbers, but it’ll still be a frigid one. Be sure to keep in touch with friends and family through the period; we don’t need anyone being left out in the cold!

Tonight’s Forecast

Our temperatures will slowly climb towards the end of the week. Highs will return to the 40s by Thursday and Friday. This period is looking pretty quiet at the moment as far as precipitation goes.

The Day Ahead

Our forecast through the weekend looks to pretty calm as well. Temperatures will be slightly below average as we climb into the upper 40s during the afternoons, but overall we will be feeling much more fall-like once again. A low pressure system will pass to our southeast and keep things a bit active around the region, though this storm system will not track close enough to southern West Virginia to bring us any rain showers.

We could see an isolated shower early Wednesday morning and then again a few as we close out next week and head into the weekend, but until then it’s smooth sailing. Much of next week will be close to average temperature wise with highs in the 50s.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Very cold again. Lows in the teens.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Near average again in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still Quiet. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry. Isolated shower. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated shower? Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Better chance for rain. Highs in the 50s.





