Cold air piles in throughout Friday, icy conditions likely

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place through 7 PM Friday for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell counties. A glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice will be possible in the advised counties

An Areal Flood Watch is in place for Wyoming, McDowell, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties through 10 am Friday

A Flood Warning remains in effect for Pocahontas and eastern Nicholas counties through 9:45 am. Flooding of creeks and streams through the warned areas is likely.

Friday as we end up behind the cold front we start the day much chillier back into the 30s as we transition from rain to a brief wintry mix and some freezing drizzle specifically west of the mountains early in the morning. This won’t last long but as cold air funnels in the rest of the day we will need to watch out for ice on the roads, and walkways. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day which will continue to add to our potential for black ice to form through the evening hours.

Ice totals for our area will be light. West of I-77 could see a glaze of ice, making things slippery in spots for the morning commute. East of I-77 should remain generally rain until much later in the evening, but by that time most of the moisture is moving out. This looks to be a bigger deal to our north and west, so if you have plans to travel north and west of Charleston today, make sure you are monitoring the latest forecasts.

Saturday is looking clear and crisp with sunny skies returning thanks to high pressure. We will be chilly though as winds shift out of the northwest, keeping highs in the 30s for most. Some icy patches will still be lingering on the roads at this point.

Sunday, We see some improvements temperature-wise with some back in the 40s, while the rest of us sit back into the upper 30s. Mostly clear skies will remain through the morning hours but clouds are likely to build through the evening hours as a system forms off to our south. We may see a few stray snow showers across the southern edge of our region at most.

Monday we’ll clear out as high pressure settles in across the region bringing in sunshine and a more seasonable day overall. A good day to get outside if you can! Highs will be into the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday doesn’t bring much fanfare with it either, just more clear skies and winds out of the south. A few stray flurries could be possible in the mountains but otherwise, there won’t be much to come out of it. Highs remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday, we keep quiet with high-pressure overhead. Skies remain clear and wind more or less out of the south will keep us seasonable as well. Highs into the 40s are expected.

Thursday, we have a shot at some more interesting weather poking its head in some rain and snow is looking more likely on the horizon for right now. Overall the risk is on the lower end but it does bear watching through the next few days.

Through the extended forecast we’ll have to watch Friday for a continuation of our potential storm on Thursday. Otherwise, we look to remain fairly dry across the region. General trends do put temperatures on the decline through this time frame too!

