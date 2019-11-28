Cold and Cloudy This evening



DISCUSSION: Tonight is going to be another cold one. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. We will see clouds around, but winds finally die down heading into the late evening.

For those heading out overnight for shopping, dress warm! Lows will drop into the low 30s, so you’ll find yourself shivering while waiting in line for the stores to open up if you aren’t layered up enough.

Black Friday will be a pretty quiet day. Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit as highs are back in the upper 40s, and wind should be much calmer as well. We will see clouds build back in Friday night as our next system approaches.

Rain is back in the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be mild on Saturday as highs climb to the 50s, but rain will be likely throughout much of the day. Showers will likely continue on through the overnight hours into Sunday.

The rain showers will start to let up by the middle of the day on Sunday, though a cool-down is in store for the latter half of the day. It does look possible that we will see some more snow showers return at some point late Sunday into early Monday. A cold start to next week is likely and some icy roads will be possible as well.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).



TONIGHT:

Quiet and cold. Lows in the low 30s and upper 20s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers early with snow possible later on. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Some snow possible early. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Cool. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the 40s.





