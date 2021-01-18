Cold and Icy Tonight

Snow showers will not be as frequent as they were during the day, but a few lingering snow showers will be possible.

As temperatures drop back into the mid 20s and we lose any daylight we saw today, roadways will be able to ice back up once more. Side roads are still snow covered in spots, so use caution this evening.

Tuesday still has some remaining snow showers in the forecast that will likely once again cause headaches for the morning commute. It looks like the heaviest and most widespread will be during the morning commute, so take it slow. Highs on Tuesday do top out into the mid 30s so by the afternoon roads will likely have a chance to warm up making travel a bit easier. Snow showers will finally come to an end Tuesday night as high pressure moves in.

Additional accumulation between now and Wednesday morning look to be another inch or two across the area. Some will pick up less depending on where the bands set up. As always the high terrain could pick up a little bit more. This will be just about the end of it though.

Wednesday, high pressure is in control which will shut down any remaining snow showers. A lingering snow shower is possible, but we will be much drier than we have been. It also means its cold out there. Morning lows look to be in the teens and highs by the afternoon keep to the 20s and low 30s. Partially due to the fact that there is fresh snow cover on the ground which will act like a cooling blanket right near the surface.

Thursday the small chance of a quick moving disturbance brining some rain and snow to the area does exist, but for now precipitation chances are on the lower side and we may be warm enough to just see rain. Highs on Thursday will make a quick rebound compared to the day before with many into the upper 30s.

Friday, we dry out and spend another cloudy day with near average temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. This kicks off a brief quiet stretch that is anticipated to last right through the weekend.

Saturday is on the cooler side with most back down towards the low 30s, a bit more sun should be anticipated but clouds will still be rather dominant in the skies. A crisp winter day would be the best way to describe the day.

Sunday we warm up in anticipation of what looks like a big rain maker making its way towards the area. Highs should be able to reach 40 for a majority of the two Virginias as clouds slide back into the region.

In the extended forecast, we’re looking rainy and warm as a northerly tracking low pressure drags warm southern air into the area. It looks likely this will bring rain in throughout most of the extended forecast.

TONIGHT:

A few snow showers. Slick this evening. Lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

A few snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier with an isolated snow shower. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, with breaks of sun. Rain/snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds build, mild. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow mix overnight. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few leftover showers. Highs in the 40s.