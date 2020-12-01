Cold and Icy Tonight

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 4 AM WEDNESDAY.

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL 7 PM TONIGHT.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 1 AM.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MERCER, SUMMERS, AND EASTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL 7 PM.

Snow will begin to wrap up for most as we head into the evening. We will still keep some mountain snow showers around and that could add just a bit to their totals by Wednesday morning, but it won’t be a significant amount.

The bigger concern tonight will be temperature. We will see temperatures fall into the teens as we go through the overnight hours. This will allow anything wet on the roadways to ice up and ice up quickly. Watch for black ice throughout the evening and into Wednesday morning.

Wind chill is also going to be a concern tonight as well. Winds will stay gusty from the north and west. 15 to 20 MPH winds are possible with gusts up to 25 or 30 MPH. With how cold we get, wind chill values will likely be in the single digits throughout the evening and into the morning. Bundle up if you have to be out and about.

Wednesday morning will bring the remainder of the upslope snows to an end over the mountains as high pressure begins to move in and take control of the region. Highs won’t recover much as by Wednesday afternoon many will still be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Although this is still below average, at least most will be back above freezing!

Thursday looks to fully dry out as high pressure meanders in behind our storm system. Highs will begin to moderate into the 40s and low 50s, falling near average. Clouds will take some time to fade out of the picture, but should move out by the afternoon as high pressure takes over briefly.

Friday some evening rain showers look like a possibility otherwise the day is looking dry but cloudy for the most part. Highs still not seeing much improvement as many sit into the 40s.

Over the weekend and into next week there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding our next potential system. There’s been on and off signals since last week to see the potential of another stronger storm system quite like the one that just passed through. For now precipitation chances will be kept low as there is little agreement on the track and therefore our chances of seeing any rain/snow. Once our current system exits we’ll likely have a clearer picture of what to expect.

In the extended forecast it still looks chilly out there for many of us running below average as we continue through the middle of the second week of December. On the plus side for now the weather is looking drier.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Bitter and icy. Lows in the teens. Mtn snow showers.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering upslope snow in the high peaks, otherwise dry. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the near 50.

FRIDAY:

Increasing clouds, some rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Some rain/snow in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet, but cool. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clearer for now. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping things dry. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

