Cold and Quiet Tonight. Sunshine Tomorrow

DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring clear skies, but very cold temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens and low 20s by early Thursday morning. Any roads that still had some snow on them throughout the day, will likely be slick once more as we go into the evening.

Tonight’s Forecast

Thursday is looking like another dry one as well with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs should be able to return to the low 40s. High pressure will stick with us briefly, so conditions are looking calmer before our next disturbance arrives to start the weekend. Clouds do increase as we move into the afternoon and late evening.

The Day Ahead

Our next storm system arrives on Friday, which will a return to our wet weather. Friday morning, our temperatures will be cold enough to support a little bit of mixing early on. This would be in the form of freezing rain. Minor ice accumulations are possible so it could be slick heading out the door Friday morning. Showers will become more widespread by the afternoon, though everything will fall as just rain as our temperatures climb into the 40s.

Ice Potential Friday Morning

Overnight temperatures into Saturday will only drop into the mid to upper 30s as we continue to see plain rain showers falling across the area. Highs for Saturday afternoon will climb into the middle to upper 40s as more rain falls through the day. Later on, it looks like some more wintry weather will return. The arrival of colder air on the back end of this system will help us mix in some snow Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday. Accumulation shouldn’t be much more than a light coating for some of us by the morning. However, the western slopes could see a few inches and snow showers will linger later into the day on Sunday as well before tapering off.

After that another storm system looks to roll in to kick off the work week. We will see mainly rain Monday and showers pick up on Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could bring a few more flakes to the area as colder air moves in. Temperatures look to be near average for the start of the week with highs in the 40s before colder temperatures return by Wednesday.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store this month though as snow becomes a more regular thing every week. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Another pretty cold night with lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and cool with highs near 40.

FRIDAY:

Rain likely. Freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain showers. Mixing possible late. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering flurries, then dry. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain continues. Changes to flurries late. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 40s.