Cold and snowy to start the day

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 PM Thursday for Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, Eastern Raleigh, Fayette, and Western Greenbrier counties. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pocahontas County until 7 PM Thursday.

Winter weather alerts.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from until 7 PM Thursday for Tazewell county.

Wind advisory.

DISCUSSION: Light snow showers continue to fall across the area this morning. Some of the roads have built up some snow and ice through the overnight hours, so slick travel will be likely at times. Drive safe, especially on the untreated back roads and remember to scrape all that snow and ice off your vehicle before heading out.

In addition to the icy conditions, it is quite cold and breezy this morning. Wind chill values are in the teens and single digits in many spots. Dress in layers today!

Highs will struggle to make it into the 30s this afternoon with most in the upper 20s and low 30s. Breezy conditions continue on, which will make it feel even colder than that. We will see snow showers starting to taper off this afternoon. We could clear up enough to see some sun at times as well. However, we are in for a cold night as lows fall into the low 20s and upper teens.

Some more snow will be possible on Friday as a clipper system arrives during the middle of the day. This could make travel a bit tricky at times, so we’ll keep an eye on this quick mover. Accumulation is not looking impressive this round with maybe an additional inch or two. Temperatures will be cool as highs stay stuck in the low 30s.

Another quick snow for Friday.

Saturday is dry, but cold with highs still in the 30s. Overnight lows will be even colder in the teens. More sunshine is on tap for Sunday and we try to warm up a bit as highs are back in the 40s.

We start next week off with some rain, but temperatures look to be well above average at that point. Look for on and off showers to arrive Monday and Tuesday.

Highs in the low 60s are looking possible on Wednesday. This will be possible due to our next big storm system approaching the area and pulling in a lot of warm air and moisture. Heavy rainfall is looking likely as this system arrives during the second half of the day. We’ll have to keep an close eye on this system as we get closer in time. Temperatures dip again after this passes, and Thursday is looking to feel a bit more wintry.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Morning snow. Clearing up a bit later, but staying cold. Highs near 30.

TONIGHT:

Drier, still cold. Lows in the 20s and teens.

FRIDAY:

Some flurries during the middle of the day. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY :

Dry with highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY :

Rain arrives during the evening. Warm with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers still possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Heavy rain possible. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Colder, snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.