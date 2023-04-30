Tonight, a few isolated showers look to remain possible through the overnight. With the low-pressure system situated near the Great Lakes, it will continue to push down the chance for lingering showers overnight into Monday. Along with the passing of a cold front this afternoon, our overnight lows are expected to drop down into the 30s, leaving us with a cold start to the work week. This will also include some gusty winds, with some pushing 30+ mph wind gusts. As you prepare for your new work week, pack the cold weather jacket and secure any loose outdoor objects for the next several days.

Monday looks to be a gloomy and soggy start to the nest work week. Not only will some of the roadways still be slick in the morning from Sundays showers, but a few lingering showers will be possible throughout Monday. The low-pressure system to our north will continue to swing showers into the area. This also includes a few snow showers possible over the highest elevations. Thankfully, it shouldn’t be an all-day washout and we should get plenty of breaks. Afternoon highs will be cooler than the previous day and round out in the 40s.

Tuesday will gradually see conditions improve but it will take some time. Much of the morning through the late afternoon will still seeing lingering showers possible but expect them to be light in nature. By the evening and overnight, we should start to see the lowlands gradually dry out with a few snow showers still possible over the mountains. Tuesday will be yet another cool day with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Wednesday continues with the chances of mountain showers but it’s all dry weather once we head into the evening. High pressure will begin to move in and finally provide us with a break throughout the area. A mix of sun and clouds will follow for the remainder of the day as temperatures get back into the 50s.

Thursday is another dry day on track. High pressure will remain in control and provide us with more sunshine in the morning and afternoon. Looking like a great late morning or early afternoon to get any outdoor chores done if possible. More sunshine will help out for our temperatures as we see them get into the 50s.

Friday takes away the sunshine and brings back some rain showers to cap off the end to the work week. This time, showers will be pushing down to the area from the north and look to provide some isolated showers throughout your Friday. As you head out the door for Friday, packing the rain gear will help. Afternoon highs will be able to reach the 60s.

Saturday is trending dry for the forecast. At this time, expect a good mix of sunshine and clouds to begin the weekend. With afternoon highs reaching the 60s once again, looks like a great day to go out and enjoy the first official week of May!

Sunday is also looking like a nice day! High pressure will start to build in and allow for plenty of sunshine to go along with the end of the weekend! With the help from the sun, our temperatures will only continue to climb as they reach the 60s.

In your extended forecast, after seeing a weekend with an isolated shower or two possible, we’ll enjoy a dry and sunny start to next week. Rain chances appear to increase as we head into the middle of the next work week. But of course, we’ll be keeping an eye on that and how that will affect next week. As for temperatures, they’ll be on the rise as we finally get back into the 60s and possibly in the 70s as we continue on through the start of May!

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

