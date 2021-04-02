Cold and Sunny Today, Warmer Weekend Ahead

A freeze warning is in effect for Wyoming and McDowell counties until 11am Friday morning.

Friday, we start out very cold in the teens. Winds are still an issue for the first part of the morning causing wind chills to fall back towards the single digits for some. A few lingering snow showers and squalls still remain too, but those are ending quickly as high pressure begins to take over.

The rest of Friday we see some meager improvement, the sun will be out for most of the day so despite not making it out of the 30s for highs it will seem warmer than yesterday. Less wind will also help the day feel a bit more bearable too.

Saturday we make a quick recovery back into the 50s with more sunshine. Overall it should be a fairly nice day for everyone. Sunday rounding out the weekend also looks great with many being able to break into the 60s once again with abundant sunshine. It will be a very nice Easter Sunday!

Monday looks just as nice as the weekend with highs returning to the mid an upper 60s for most. The sun will be out and about as well thanks to high pressure! Just don’t forget the sunscreen.

Tuesday we keep it dry and sunny again due to high pressure. Some clouds could work their way in by the evening hours but that would be the extent of it! Highs stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday we maintain our heat from the day before but, it won’t be a carbon copy of a day unfortunately. Chances for some showers and clouds return at this point ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Whether or not the rain comes to fruition will be dependent on our high pressure that has been keeping us dry thus far, so plan on seeing some adjustments to this forecast!

Thursday better chances for rain make themselves known, it won’t be a cold rain at least since we’ll stay in the 60s for the day. Flooding concerns aren’t on the table at the moment with rain re-entering the forecast, after a several day dry stretch this will likely be fairly beneficial to the plant life around the region!

In the extended forecast we stay relatively near average temperature wise with a few more chances for rain popping their head in!

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and nice. Highs in the 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY:

More sun. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the mid 60s

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Odd chance for some rain. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Better chance for rain. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

More showers. Colder. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Cold. Highs in the low 40s and upper 30s.