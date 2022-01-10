Cold and Windy through Monday

WIND CHILL ADVISORIES FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTIES GO FROM 10 PM TONIGHT TO 7 AM TUESDAY

Monday, another cold start with the chance for some lingering snow showers into the morning. Otherwise, we’re just cold heading out the door, with not much improvement on the way by the afternoon hours. Highs will only break into the 20s by the afternoon with a few scraping their way into the low 30s. Winds will still be gusty, up to 25mph, bringing feels like temperatures down to the teens and even single digits at times. Bundling up is critical today if you plan on spending long periods of time outside.

Tuesday, another brutally cold day is on the table. Morning lows will be in or very near the single digits for most. With the last of our breezier conditions holding on, especially along the high elevations, wind chills have a good chance at falling below 0 for some out the door. Through the afternoon hours, the winds lessen but we overall remain cold as highs only climb to the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday brings another big swing in temperatures back into the 40s as winds once again start back out of the south. We’ll still start the day into the teens so don’t think you can shed the jacket completely! Past the changing temperatures wind will be another big story for the day, gusts up to 30mph will be building in as a dry cold front approaches from the west.

Thursday, a dry front passes through bringing the potential for strong winds across the region. Gusts up to 40mph in the higher elevations and up to 30mph for the rest of us will be around most of the day and into the evening. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest as the front passes. A few light rain and/or snow showers are possible along the mountains too. Highs in the 40s are expected.

Friday we’ll see clouds increasing as another system moves nearby. We won’t see much of a shift in our winds so we continue to keep cool across the area, highs are only expected to be in the low to mid-30s. Overall we should remain dry until overnight into Saturday.

Saturday, snow showers and even some steady sow looks likely as a low pressure passes off to our south keeping us on the cold side of the storm. Right now, it is too far to rule out mixing completely as there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding this late-week system. Check back often for updates!

Sunday, outside of some lingering morning snow showers most of the day will be spent drier and chilly. Most won’t break the freezing mark but at least the sun is likely to come out by the afternoon.

In the extended forecast, unsettled weather remains. The second half of January is looking to be just as active as the first half so this is no surprise. Overall this period looks chilly too, so a mid-January thaw doesn’t look too likely this year.

