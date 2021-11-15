Cold and Windy to Start Monday

Winter Weather Advisories continue for Western Greenbrier and Northwest Pocahontas counties until 10 am this morning

Today, any remaining snow showers along the mountains and their western slopes will come to an end quickly this morning. But that doesn’t mean the morning commute will be completely clear. Frigid temperatures overnight could lead to patchy black ice in some places, notably in the mountains who saw the most from this passing system. Gusty winds also continue this morning and will take most of the day to quiet down, keep in mind this will make it feel much colder than it actually is so bundle up heading out the door! Highs in the 30s, lows in the 20s.

Tuesday, high pressure takes control, bringing plenty of sun and an important shift in our wind direction out of the south. Highs make a quick rebound, back into the mid and upper 50s for most. Some of the higher elevations may be slower to warm.

Wednesday, temperatures continue to climb as another cold front builds off to the west. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected for most. Sunny skies should also remain for most of the day, but clouds will build through the overnight hours.

Thursday, rain moves in along a cold front mainly through the early afternoon and into the evening hours, though showers can’t be ruled out through the morning either. Rain will be heavy at times along with gusty winds of 20-30mph, likely a bit stronger across the mountains. Some mixing past sunset is likely across the mountains as cold air rushes in. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, lows in the 20s.

Friday, temperatures crash behind the front, bringing us right back to how we started the week. Cold. We’ll start the day in the 20s and end it in the upper 30s and low 40s for most. Skies should see some clearing during the day, but clouds will still be fairly dominant.

Saturday, we’re dry and a bit clearer than the day before. Highs make a slight rebound back to the mid-40s for most as winds take a more southerly shift.

Sunday, as a weak cold front passes through rain and snow showers are possible in the evening. Most of this will be confined to the high elevations and their western slopes along I-77 and then north through W. Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

In the extended forecast, we still have some chances for rain and snow as a generally unsettled weather pattern remains with us. We’ll be watching this period closely for Thanksgiving travel impacts so be sure to check back frequently!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

