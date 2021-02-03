Cold and Windy Today

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Western Greenbrier County until 10 AM Wednesday morning. Wind chill values could fall as low as -10 in the advised area.

Wind Advisories are in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer and Tazewell counties until 1PM Wednesday.

Today, is looking better. We will see decreasing clouds and some sunshine by the end of the afternoon. A morning mountain snow shower is possible in the highest terrain, but most are dry to begin our day. It’s a cold start in the teens and we only warm up into the upper 20s and low 30s by the afternoon. Watch for slick spots to start the morning off.

Thursday will feel like a complete 180 from the first half of the week with temperatures cranking into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. We even stand a good shot at seeing the sun through the daytime. High pressure is in control for the day so take advantage of it while you can, before our next system arrives on Friday.

Friday, rain moves in. This will be something to watch as we will likely have maintained some of our snowpack from earlier in the week and dependent on how much rain and snowmelt we see Friday we could see some flooding issues.

For now early rainfall totals look to be on the lower end, which will help to limit our issues. We’ll have to be mindful of the temperature though since snowmelt will help to contribute to run-off during this period. Be sure to check back with us over the next few day, especially if you’re in a flood prone area.

Saturday, we could see some lingering rain and snow showers in the morning before we dry out into the afternoon hours. Highs will make it back to the upper 30s, which if there is any left at this point, will continue to melt the snow.

Sunday our chances for seeing snow are growing as we become more confident in an arctic front making an appearance. Still way to far out to talk totals but what we can say for certain is this will kick off some cold weather for a lot of us!

Cold weather sticks around for Monday on the back end of that arctic front. Most sit at or near the freezing mark for most of the day. On the plus side we do spend the day dry for the most part, so we’ll have that going for us.

Tuesday is just as cold if not colder than Monday is. We have the chance at a quick moving disturbance moving by the area, which could bring us some snow and maybe some rain if we can muster the temperatures for it.

In the extended forecast, we hold on tight to the cold as we get locked into some arctic air. During this period high pressure is at least in control so it will keep most of the unsettled weather at bay for a few days at least.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry finally. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Some mixing possible first thing in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and quiet. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Getting cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and chilly. Highs in the 30s and 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Snow showers return. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out, but cold. Highs in the 20s.