Cold and Windy Tonight

A cold night is ahead of us as winds slowly calm down and skies clear out. It’s likely we won’t hit the 20s until the early parts of Saturday morning, right around when Spring begins at 5:37am!

For Saturday (the first day of spring), high pressure has locked itself in and we’re starting to see some improvements. Plenty of sun is on the way for all of us, which should help us rise up to near average highs for most of us. Winds will be a bit lighter than the day before which will also help!

Sunday we stay clear as like the day before high pressure is here to stay. Temperatures are continuing their slow rebound into the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some, along with copious amounts of sun.

Monday we kick the work week off with a decent day back into the 60s for most with sun and a few clouds. Probably one of the better Mondays we’ve had in some time!

Tuesday is looking comfortable, highs into the mid 60s will be complemented with mostly sunny skies for most of the day. It’s likely by the evening clouds will thicken up a little in anticipation of our next rain chance entering the forecast for Wednesday.

Wednesday rain returns to the area, for now it doesn’t look like a lot will fall. There’s a fair amount of uncertainty at this point in the forecast for rain too, most of our weather models are struggling with the strength of our high pressure from the beginning of the week. Stronger high = no rain, weaker high = rain.

Thursday, chances look better for rain. Particularly in the second half of the day. Highs still remain into the 60s for most so once again it’s not a cold rain that’s moving through. Flooding isn’t a concern either as this will mainly be just a beneficial rain that will help plants begin to grow.

The extended forecast has some rain in it for now. Temperatures will at least seem to hold onto their above average tendencies for the time being, so at least any rain that falls won’t be a cold one.

THURSDAY:

Thunderstorms. Some could be strong or severe. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Morning showers and mix, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, with some clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

A few chances for rain. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY:

Rain possible late. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances during the day. Highs in the 60s.