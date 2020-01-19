Cold, breezy at times this morning

DISCUSSION: Wind chill values are in the teens and single digits this morning. Some upslope snow showers will be possible in the mountains as well today, though most will remain dry.

Brutal wind chill Sunday AM.

After a pretty cold start, temperatures this afternoon will only manage to climb into the upper 20s. Breezy conditions continue on as our arctic airmass continues to settle in, keeping bitter wind chill values across the area. Make sure you dress in layers before spending anytime outdoors as we close out the weekend.

Drier, but not very warm tomorrow.

Martin Luther King Day will be yet another brutally cold one. Morning temperatures will be in the teens as we leave for work and afternoon temperatures will remain in the upper 20s for most. Look for a bit of cloud cover to hang around as well before high pressure starts to take over into the middle of the week.

Well below average to start the week.

A bit more sunshine for our Tuesday’s highs will be back in the 30s. Dry weather looks to stick around through the middle of the week. Highs actually look to rebound and return slightly above average on Wednesday and Thursday as we make it into the mid to upper 40s and even low 50s.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t come into play until the end of the week. A dry start to Friday will lead into a few showers making a return for the second half of the day.

Another somewhat active weekend is expected once again as we have the chance for some rain and snow on Saturday as well as more flurries possible through Sunday.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern favors drier conditions which will make it hard to fill that snow deficit.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Lingering flurries, then dry but much colder and breezy. Highs in the 20s.

M.L.K. DAY:

Quiet again, but cloudy and cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Staying cold. Highs near 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs near 50.

FRIDAY:

Showers in the evening. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

More rain. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs near 40.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.





