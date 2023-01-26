Tonight features continued chances for snow showers, which could create a few slick spots in the region. Light accumulations of snow are possible, especially over the mountains and anywhere that gets stuck under a heavy squall. Low temperatures will be in the middle 20s.

Friday keeps a few flurries around in the morning with mostly cloudy skies but by the afternoon, high pressure down to our south begins taking control of our weather and will allow the clouds to break. High temperatures will remain below average in the middle 30s.

Saturday will be a much warmer day for the two Virginias. An abnormally strong area of high pressure down to our south will usher in warmer air into the region. A few bank thermometers will likely push up to 50 degrees in our western counties, with middle to upper 40s elsewhere. Clouds will be on the increase in the evening out ahead of our next storm system, which will begin to impact us by Sunday morning.

A frontal boundary approaching Sunday brings the return of rain showers into the area. Admittedly, Sunday is looking like a wet day, especially during the afternoon, so if you have any plans that require you to be outside this weekend, Saturday will certainly be the better day. Generally, a quarter to a half inch of rain can be expected as we will see high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Monday keeps a few showers around in what will end up being quite the unsettled pattern next week. Though there will be plenty of dry time, an area of low pressure looks to form in the Carolinas and drift offshore. The close proximity of that area of low pressure will more than likely keep a few showers and clouds around. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Tuesday continues to bring precipitation chances to the two Virginias, but this time we could have some wintry weather mixing in, as we’ll more than likely be on the cold side of an area of low pressure. This could present an opportunity for some light snowfall accumulations and it’s something we will keep a close eye on in the StormTracker 59 Weather Lab. Highs on Tuesday will be much cooler in the middle 30s.

Wednesday once again provides the chance for a few snow flurries in the morning, though the afternoon looks a bit drier with perhaps a few peaks of sunshine peeking through. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Thursday keeps an isolated shower or two possible, especially south with another area of low pressure scooting south. Otherwise, the weather will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

Looking ahead, the type of pattern we are in is an excellent pattern for cold air to make dives into the eastern United States. Known as a -NAO pattern, this pattern opens the doors from Canada for polar air to seep down into the eastern half of the country. Though at this point, there are no real big signs for snow in our area, we’ve won half the battle in needing air that will be cold enough to support wintry precipitation. Now if only we could find a decent storm system in the right spot sometime soon…

TONIGHT

Cloudy with snow showers continuing. Some slick roads. Lows in the middle 20s.

FRIDAY

AM flurries, PM sunshine. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny – a nice day! Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Showers likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Few showers/drizzle over mountains. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

A wintry mixed bag of precipitation possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY

AM flurries, PM sunshine. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY

An isolated shower south. Highs around 40.

FRIDAY

AM sunshine, isolated shower late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

A few rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Few showers once again. Highs in the 40s.