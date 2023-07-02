THE FOLLOWING WATCHES/WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following: McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas counties until midnight tonight.

A cold front will cross through later tonight into the early morning hours for Monday. As it passes, a few storms that spring up can be strong to severe. The biggest things we’re keeping an eye on is damaging winds. Hail is also possible along with heavy showers. Remain weather aware tonight until the cold front officially passes.

Tonight, will see increased cloud cover from the west as a cold front approaches. The timing of its passing through southern West Virginia and Virginia will be between 9 PM to about 3 AM in the morning. As it crosses, it will bring in a band of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which can be on the strong to severe side. For anyone packing up and getting ready for Monday, not only pack the rain gear, but also expect wet roads as you travel tonight and for your Monday morning. It will be a muggy night as well under mostly cloudy skies, with overnight lows in the 60s.

Monday morning will start off with scattered showers/storms with the arrival of a cold front. The front is expected to start crossing through shortly before midnight on Sunday night and continue to cross during the very early morning hours on Monday. For anyone heading out to work in the morning, wet roads will be likely so be careful with any systems producing some heavy showers. As we get closer to the pre-dawn hours, we start to see a few breaks develop for the mid to late morning. A ‘wrap-around’ effect from our northern low will continue to produce isolated showers/storms during the afternoon before dissipating out by the evening. Westerly winds will drop our temperatures a little and keep them in the low 80s.

Monday night, if you’re planning to light off any fireworks before the 4th rolls around, looks great! We’ll see a few stray showers possible for the late afternoon before dry conditions take a hold for the evening. While it will be a muggy night under mostly cloudy skies, you should see plenty of time to go out and enjoy the holiday festivities!

4th of July – Before beginning, wishing everyone a great 4th of July. Also, America, happy 247th birthday! For your holiday forecast, we’ll continue with a very typical summertime forecast in store. Tuesday morning won’t see much in the way outside of a few clouds here or there. The afternoon will bring back the heat, along with the humidity, with temperatures in the middle 80s. A few afternoon summertime showers/storms will be possible, but the holiday is still looking fairly dry.

Speaking of dry time, that’s exactly what you can expect for your 4th of July night. Similar to Monday evening, we’ll have a few early stray showers possible but nothing a good old fashion umbrella can’t solve. Past 8 PM, we’ll see another night of dry conditions take a hold, leaving the door wide open for anyone planning for lighting off fireworks or backyard BBQ’s. Another muggy night in store, but temperatures in the 60s will make it feel rather mild.

Wednesday looks to provide more dry time that we have missed out on the past few days. Once again, we enter the summerlike pattern where we’ll continue the muggy and summerlike temperatures in the middle 80s. The dry weather for Wednesday will come from a northern high-pressure system, which will slide just close enough to give us a mostly sunny day for Wednesday. If you need to get any outdoor activities done, don’t stay outside for too long as we can see the heat index push close to the 90s in some spots.

Thursday will feel like another toasty day with temperatures reaching the middle 80s again. Partly cloudy skies are a good bet for the day, but with the heat and humidity back, a few isolated storms in the afternoon will make their return. It won’t rain all day, but having an umbrella on stand-by will certainly help as we get closer to the end of the work week.

Friday brings back the best chance for rain yet with the arrival of a new weather system. A cold front will cross through sometime on Friday, bringing in scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms. Some more fine-tuning will be needed for this system, but at this time, it appears that the front will cross past noon, leaving the evening commute the best shot at seeing showers and storms. As the front continues to cross, we should see diminishing returns of showers for the late evening and overnight. Western flow will once again drop our temperatures, this time into the low 80s.

Saturday will begin the weekend with a few chances for sunshine in the afternoon. Westerly winds will continue to keep our afternoon highs cooler than what we’ve seen, only getting into the low 80s. With some peaks of sunshine, this will allow for a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms to form up in the afternoon. If you plan to go out for Saturday afternoon, keeping some rain gear around will help.

Sunday ends off the weekend starting off dry in the morning under partly cloudy skies. We’ll be keeping an eye on a new weather system approaching from the north, which will bring another cold front sometime later on Sunday. This will bring in more chances for showers and storms as we head into next Monday. Despite the sunshine, we’ll only see afternoon highs get into the low 80s once again.

In your extended forecast, we are continuing to keep an eye on an arriving cold front as we end next weekend. This system will bring in the showers/storms for our Sunday along with a couple more showers possible on Monday. Next Tuesday and Wednesday will continue with the seasonable pattern we’ve been seeing, a few dry hours with the chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. After starting the new work week in the low 80s, we’ll gradually make our way back into the middle 80s by Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Scattered storms tonight. Some can be strong to severe. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY

AM showers/storms, a few lingering PM. Highs in the low 80s.

4th OF JULY – TUESDAY

Stray shower, most should stay dry. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Showers return, better in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated PM showers/storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

A dry start, storms arrive afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

A few stray showers. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

More afternoon storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 80s.