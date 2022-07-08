With multiple days of severe weather expected this week, don’t get caught in the rain! Download the StormTracker59 App on the App Store or Google Play. Desktop users can access our live interactive radar straight from our website!

Friday continues to soggy pattern with scattered showers and storms. A few less than the previous day but overall worthy of carrying the umbrella. With any summertime thunderstorm, a strong to severe storm can happen, but for Friday the risk is low. Our top concern will be local flooding after 5 days of heavy rain over the same areas.





All modes of severe weather are on the table for Friday as a cold front is expected. This added instability will intensify some storms to severe weather. The main concern will be straight line winds in excess of 60mph possible. Soft soils from days of rain could see large trees being knocked over leading to blocked roadways and downed powerlines. Hail threats with the strongest of storms that push through. A small tornado threat as the cold front pushes in. The threat of tornadoes will be confined to the front itself set to move through from Noon-6pm Friday.





Flood risks for Friday elevated to medium risk for every one thanks to saturated grounds from previous rains and the risk for 1-2 inch per hour rainfall rates with incoming storms Friday afternoon. Heavy rain amounts possible the the strongest of storms in excess of 2 inches per hour which will lead to flash flooding, standing water, and dangerous driving conditions. Continue to monitor creeks and streams throughout the day as things will change with them quickly.

Saturday we start to see more sunshine with only an isolated shower or two around. Temps begin to cool thanks to a cold front the previous day back closer to average. The real improvement will be with humidity levels as we get back into a more comfortable zone.

Sunday the sunshine returns after a few morning sprinkles and humidity levels continue to drop. Overall, Sunday is looking like a great day to get outside and enjoy. Temps in the low 80s and sunshine will make for a pleasant summer afternoon.

Monday we get a break from the rain, the heat, and the humidity. An 80 degree day that will actually feel like 80 degrees will be a nice relief from the high heat index the last few days. Sunshine returns with a few cloud here and there but no rain thanks to high pressure.

Tuesday our little break from the rain is short lived as we see showers and pop-up storms return. Isolated in nature, it’ll be a day to have the umbrella for sure. Highs creep up into the low 80s.

Wednesday a cold front brings more showers and storms so we’re back to watching for high water concerns. The nice aspect is temps drop back into the upper 70s for a below average kind of July day.

Thursday we once again dry out with more sunshine and lower humidity. A little cooler as well as we drop below average once again in the upper 70s. Overnight lows turn refreshing back into the chilly 50s.

In your extended forecast, we look to cool down some with less humidity for a short time but don’t worry summer weather fans, the heat and humidity return mid July.

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.





TONIGHT:

Stormy afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Sunshine returns. PM shower poss. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

AM shower, clearing PM. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Sct. storms, hot. Highs in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny, iso. shower. Highs in the 70s

THURSDAY:

Sct. Showers/storms. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Iso. Showers, some sun. Highs in the 70s

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Partly Cloudy. High in the 80s.