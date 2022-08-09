Tuesday will be a day of growing rain chances. A few isolated showers in the morning possible as a cold front approaches from the west. As it makes its arrival into our region in the afternoon and early evening, showers become more widespread with an a few rumbles of thunder mixed in. Highs stay close to the 80 degree mark.

As heavy rain is expected at times this evening, flash flooding risks rise as our ground once again becomes saturated from repeated rounds of rain. Keep an eye to the sky and if you experience repeated showers/storms/downpours, know you could begin to see localized flooding in your area.

Wednesday our cold front continues to work its way out of the region leaving us with showers off and on all day long. It’ll be a slow process to get the system out so expect rain early on and through much of the day. With less sunshine and cooler air bleeding in through the afternoon, highs take a dive into the to upper 70s.

A better chance of localized flash flooding is possible Wednesday as we get into the bulk of the heavy rain associated with a cold front pushing through. A quick 1-2 inches of rain is possible leading to high water concerns in some areas.

Thursday we’re left with a few stray showers in the morning with general clearing for the afternoon. Winds shifting out of the northwest will keep us cool as we once again see temps struggle into the mid 70s.

Friday brings back the sunshine with only a handful of clouds in the sky. Temps still cool thanks to northwest winds making it feel more like fall than the middle of August. While we’ve been stuck in below average temps for quite some time, it’ll be especially noticeable as we struggle to reach the 70s. Higher elevations, may not get out of the upper 60s!

Saturday we stay dry with lots of sunshine but cooler air is here to stay for a bit longer as we work our way into the mid 70s.

Sunday once again feels like fall with sunshine for everyone and temps in the mid 70s. Lowlands towards the west push into the upper 70s as we transition back into southwest winds.

Monday brings back the rain chances as a cold front moves into the region. Rain chances increase throughout the day from isolated chances in the morning to more widespread rain in the afternoon and evening. Southwest winds help push our temps closer to average in the upper 70s and low 80s.

In our extended forecast, a few rain showers return back into the forecast as a few systems make their way through. All this rain is certainly having a positive effect on our drought conditions typical of late August for our region. Temps remain at or below average. No August 90 degree days just yet.



TUESDAY:

Iso. showers AM/stormy PM. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers/clearing late. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs in the low 70s

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s

SUNDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY:

Most stay dry. Showers build in PM. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers return. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Off and on showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers/T-storms. Highs in the upper 70s.