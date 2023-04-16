Tonight, we see our afternoon cold front pass on through. The main bulk of which should exit by the evening hours tonight and should be completely gone once Monday morning rolls around. During that time, a few showers and gusty winds will remain possible in the early evening, but everyone should see a gradual decrease in shower chances heading into Monday. Continue to keep in mind of slick travel tonight and as you start your Monday morning commute. You also might want to bust out the cold weather jacket as we see temperatures drop with the arrival of colder air. Overnight lows will be near the 40-degree mark.

Monday morning is a soggy start to the new work week. While the cold front should pass by the time Monday morning rolls around, expect some roads to still be slick at times as you start the morning commute. A few light MTN showers remain possible for Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds for the lowlands. With the cold front passing, it will be a breezy day so make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects outside. As for temperatures, expect them to be cooler, as afternoon highs only get into the 50s after starting the morning near the 40-degree mark.

Tuesday looks to bring back the dry weather as another high-pressure system forms up across West Virginia and Virginia. It will be a chilly start in the morning as we wake up in the 30s. But with plenty of afternoon sun, our temperatures should rise into the 60s.

Wednesday is another sunny day in the forecast. High pressure remains in control, which will allow for plenty of time to go out and enjoy the weather. Our temperatures will start out chilly in the 40s, but eventually climb into the 70s to end our Wednesday.

Thursday is yet another sunny day on track. If you have outdoor plans scheduled for Thursday, it looks like a good day to get them done! A mild start in the morning with many waking up in the 50s. By the afternoon, we’ll see temperatures climb back into the 70s.

Friday brings an end to the sunshine as another cold front will arrive into the area. It will take its time arriving on Friday as we few showers forming up in the late morning and afternoon. At this point, the eventual front will arrive late in the evening and will bring a few heavy showers at times. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day will help our temperatures climb back into the 70s after seeing the 50s in the morning.

Saturday starts off soggy as the cold front passes in the morning. If you need to travel early in the morning to start off the weekend, keep in mind of slick travel at times. By the time we get into the afternoon, we should see eventual clearing and some peaks of sunshine to go along with our Saturday evening. Colder air will drop our temperatures through the overnight but not before we reach the 70s in the afternoon.

Sunday brings a cold start in the morning with many waking up near the 40-degree mark. Partly cloudy skies will follow for the morning before more afternoon clearing brings better chances for sunshine to close the afternoon. After being in the 70s the past few days, our temperatures will only reach the 50s in the afternoon to end off the weekend.

In your extended forecast, we seem to be following a repeating pattern. We will have a cold front pass through next Friday/Saturday and then another break from any shower chances. While we look to remain fairly dry through the end of April, temperatures are looking to take a tumble. After going through the 70s the past week, temperatures look to slowly slide into the 50s to round off the end of April. However, given how warm it’s been, it will be nice to get a break and see some cooler temperatures return.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Shower chances diminish. Chilly. Lows near the 40 mark.

MONDAY

Light MTN showers possible. Cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near the 60 mark.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Another sunny day. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Dry morning, showers arrive late. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Morning showers, dry afternoon. Mild. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Sunny end to the weekend. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Sunny start to work week. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

More sunshine. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.