Cold, Gusty and Snowy Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northwestern Pocahontas county from 1 AM until 5 PM Thursday.

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT 3AM FOR WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM ON THURSDAY MORNING

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 PM tonight until 8 PM Thursday for Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Monroe and Tazewell counties.

Tonight will bring rapidly falling temperatures and increasing winds. We will see winds shift from the northwest which will help bring in the colder air. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid 20s and with the gusty winds, it will feel like it’s in the teens. We still have some lingering moisture to deal with during the evening and into tomorrow morning. This will be in the form of wintry mix and eventually snow.

Thursday we get a harsh reality check. Snow showers are likely throughout the first half of the morning, particularly through the western half of the area. It will be difficult for it to stick but some elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses are likely to become slick. No more than an inch is expected on grassy surfaces. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and afternoon highs will only be in the mid-30s for most. We will also be gusty, so wind chill values will be in the 20s and teens throughout the day. Give yourself time for the morning commute.

Friday, we start out even colder into the teens. At least this time it’s drier, skies should be clear by this point thanks to high pressure. Highs only climb to the mid and upper 30s again with a few spots nearing 40 degrees.

Saturday we make a quick recovery back into the 50s with more sunshine. Overall it should be a fairly nice day for everyone. Sunday rounding out the weekend also looks great with many being able to break into the 60s once again with abundant sunshine. It will be a very nice Easter Sunday!

Monday looks just as nice as the weekend with highs returning to the mid an upper 60s for most. The sun will be out and about as well thanks to high pressure! Just don’t forget the sunscreen.

Tuesday we keep it dry and sunny again due to high pressure. Some clouds could work their way in by the evening hours but that would be the extent of it! Highs stay in the upper 60s.

Chances for rain filter back in as we head into the second half of next week. Highs stick to the 60s at least, for the moment there aren’t any more signs of a big cool down across the area.

TONIGHT:

Cold, gusty with some snow showers. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Overcast, chances for rain/snow early. Gusty and cold. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and nice. Highs in the 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY:

More sun. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the mid 60s

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Odd chance for some rain. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 60s.