Cold morning leading into a rather decent afternoon

DISCUSSION: We’re off to another chilly start across the region as we close out the work week. Once again, we start things out with temperatures near or below the freezing mark. Thankfully, more sunshine is expected today so we won’t be sitting in the 20s and low 30s for too long this morning before warming up.

Quiet, chilly commute.

Today will feel very similar to Thursday, aside from a slight uptick in our high temperatures in the afternoon. We are expecting upper 40s for most, with a few lucky spots reaching back into the low 50s.

A bit cool, but plenty of sun today.

More bitterly cold football games will be played tonight. You can expect low 30s and 20s during game time if you’re heading out in the evening for some gridiron action.

Our forecast through the weekend looks to pretty calm as well. Temperatures will be slightly below average as we climb into the upper 40s during the afternoons, but overall we will be feeling much more fall-like once again. A low pressure system will pass to our southeast and keep things a bit active around the region, though this storm system will not track close enough to southern West Virginia to bring us any rain showers.

Storm system passes to our southeast, we stay dry this weekend.

Quiet, rain free conditions are looking likely to begin following week as well. Our pattern will favor a lot of dry time with just a chance for a shower or two depending on the day. For much of the week, our highs will be near 50, which is close to where we should be for the middle of November.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Chilly start, pleasant afternoon with sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT:

Staying dry, but cold. Lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Near average again in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry at the moment. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Better chance for rain. Highs in the 50s.