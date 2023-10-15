Tonight, the cloudy skies will stick around along with the chance for some lingering showers. It won’t rain all night long, but on and off showers will be possible into Monday morning. It will be another cold night as temperatures drop into the low 40s/upper 30s while “feel-like” temperatures drop into the low 30s!

Monday will feature the chance for some more lingering showers so keep the umbrellas on standby. A good reminder that any rain combined with fallen leaves will make for a slick commute for both the morning and afternoon. It will also help to pack something to keep you warm as highs only get in the 40s.

Tuesday starts off mostly cloudy and the chance for a morning shower or two. As we head into the afternoon, we’ll see improving conditions as high pressure builds in. This will decrease both cloud cover and rain chances into the evening, and with enough sunshine, we’ll see afternoon highs try to get into the 50s for some spots.

Wednesday morning travelers will contend with some patchy, dense fog, especially across the river valleys. The fog should burn off before noon as we slowly see mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. This sunshine will help with temperatures, helping them rise near 60 degrees.

Thursday begins with more morning fog so reduce speeds whenever possible. The fog will burn off shortly after sunrise as we enjoy a mostly sunny afternoon before clouds build during the overnight as our next weather system approaches. Look for afternoon highs to be in the middle 60s.

Friday is a day to make sure you pack the rain jackets as a low-pressure system moves in. This will cause rain chances to increase throughout the day and will make for a slick morning and afternoon commute. Outdoor recess will also not be the best under cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with the chance for showers continuing. While these showers will be light, the on and off nature of them will make for a good excuse to pack an umbrella if you have any outdoor plans. Expect temperatures to remain in the 50s.

Sunday is a gloomy start in the morning under cloudy skies and the chance for showers. The afternoon is shaping up to be much better as rain chances and cloud cover diminish as high pressure moves in. It will still be a chilly day however as temperatures only get into the 50s.

In your extended forecast, after a soggy weekend, we look to dry out nicely heading into next week. High pressure will move in and allow us to see more sunshine into next Wednesday. After being in the 50s for the weekend, temperatures will rebound back in the 60s by Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Showers continue. Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY

On again, off again showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Showers early. Clearing out PM. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Foggy morning. Sunny afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY

Sunny start. Clouds build overnight. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Cloudy. Showers Build. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers. Gloomy and cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Chance of showers AM. Clearing out PM. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Dry. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Warming Up. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.