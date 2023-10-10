Advisories/Watches in Effect for Region

FROST ADVISORY in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. tonight for southeastern Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s tonight in these locations, which could damage outdoor plants and other vegetation!

Tonight will once again provide some instances of patchy fog to the region much like last night. It’s a chilly night with low temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Frost will be possible in the highlands, which is why a Frost Advisory has been issued.

Wednesday continues the dry conditions with high pressure nosing in. Temperatures will be just short of seasonal for this time of year, with highs in the lower to middle 60s after a chilly start in the middle to upper 30s. Partly sunny skies will make for a comfy afternoon overall.

Thursday is good news for warm weather fans as a southwest breeze kicks in, which will allow temperatures to soar. We’ll make a run into the 70s under mostly sunny skies! If you don’t get a chance to enjoy the warm weather Thursday, you’ll get one more chance on Friday before yet another cold punch arrives for the weekend.

Friday is trending drier with partly sunny skies. As a result, temperatures will be warm, as we will make a run into the middle 70s! A stray isolated shower can’t be ruled out late in the day for high school football, but the trend is for our storm system that will be approaching us during this time frame to slow down, resulting in a wetter Saturday on tap. High school football at this juncture looks pretty solid other than the chance for a brief sprinkle with temperatures at kickoff near 70, dropping into the 60s during area games.

Saturday looks plain wet and gloomy, with an area of low pressure overhead providing abundant clouds and showers. This looks to be a day where you’ll want the rain gear if you plan to be outside, with highs in the middle 60s.

Sunday looks chilly and still wet at times, as some wraparound moisture around Saturday’s area of low pressure impacts our region with periods of drizzle and low clouds. Highs will only be around 50 in what will be a cool November-like day.

Monday continues the risk for a few showers, with an area of low pressure scooting through. This will keep temperatures held down into the lower 50s for highs, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year!

Tuesday provides the risk for still yet a pesky sprinkle or two, which will keep temperatures held down into the lower 50s once again.

Looking ahead, beyond this weekend’s low-pressure system that will plummet temperatures once again for the second half of the weekend, conditions for much of next week once again appear below normal in terms of temperature. We will see a warming trend late next week that could get us to near average for highs in the 60s but the days of high temperatures in the 80s look to be long gone. If you plan on being outside for extended periods of time, don’t forget that the interactive radar on the StormTracker 59 app will allow you to use your location to zoom in on your area so you can easily see incoming bad weather. It’s free and made with you in mind!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, patchy fog. Chilly! Lows in the middle to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, isolated sprinkle late. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Gloomy with showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Shower chances continue. Chilly! Highs around 50.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, few showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY

Isolated morning sprinkle. Some PM clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.