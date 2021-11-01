Cold Rain and Mountain Mixing for Tuesday Morning. Quiet Tonight

Monday night will bring increasing clouds ahead of our next rain chances for Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate by the morning hours and temperatures drop into the mid 30s. There will be some spots in the low 30s and near or below the freezing mark in the high terrain. This is where we could see some flakes by the morning commute.

Tuesday looks to be a mess for some. In the high elevations across Pocahontas, eastern Nicholas, western Greenbrier, Summers, and Raleigh counties a mix of snow and rain is expected through the morning hours. 90-percent of this won’t stick, the ground is simply too warm. But if enough falls, for long enough, some grassy surfaces and bridges in the high elevations may see minor accumulations. For the rest of us, this will be a cold rain, with a risk of a flash freeze overnight as temperatures drop below the freezing mark for most. Highs stay stuff in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the day.

Snow accumulation will be minimal. IF any snow sticks it would be on the grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. It could be slick on bridges and overpasses throughout the morning commute and watch for slick spots on secondary and side roads. Main roads should be okay in the morning aside from an icy patch here or there. Most of the snow will melt as it falls, but don’t be shocked if there is a coating on the grass in the high terrain. Lowlands are looking at mainly rain throughout the day.

Wednesday will have a cold and likely an icy start to the day for some as wet surfaces from the day before had the chance to freeze overnight, plan ahead and leave some extra time to get out the door. Other than that we are dry and mostly clear, winds will be out of the northwest still keeping a chill in the air despite the sun. Highs in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Thursday, a quick-moving disturbance will pass mostly off to our south during the morning. How far south will be key, but for now, we’re leaving the risk in place. This could bring snow to parts of the Bland, Giles, and Tazewell counties as temperatures will still be near or below freezing due to the timing of the system. Highs in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Friday, we’re slightly warmer and quite a bit clearer for most as we see some good sunshine throughout the day. Winds remain out of the northwest which does limit how warm we could get, but the mid-40s is still warmer than it will be the day before.

Saturday, we’re warmer still as winds shift more out of the south and east we manage to get back to near 50 in most places with the mountains in the mid-40s. Sunny skies remain as high pressure settles in for the time being.

Sunday, sunshine and mostly clear skies will be expected most of the day while clouds are expected to build in late ahead of a weak disturbance expected Monday. Winds shift more out of the southwest and push us over into the 50s outside of the high elevations leading to a fairly nice day by late fall standards.

In the extended forecast, we’re trending warmer for the most part with the risk of a few passing storm systems. A lot can change in the next few days this far out, so be sure to check back often.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mountain snows, rain elsewhere. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain and snow south. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

More sun, chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Mountain showers. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and clearing. Highs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s.