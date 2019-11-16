Cold start, but otherwise nice and sunny on Sunday

DISCUSSION: More dry weather continues on through the evening, tonight, and into our Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be cold once more as lows eventually dip into the 20s. This will set up for a cold drive to church tomorrow morning, so dress warm!

Sunday morning drive.

Tomorrow afternoon is looking pretty nice though. There will be more sunshine and highs will be close to 50 degrees for many of us.

Sunday afternoon looks pretty nice.

Quiet, rain free conditions are looking likely to begin following week as well. Our pattern will favor a lot of dry time with just a chance for an isolated shower at most. This would potentially come from a weak front that looks to enter the area on Monday, but most models aren’t showing much precipitation for this system as it arrives in West Virginia. Expect more clouds, though.

Low rain chances until the end of next week.

More dry time is expected into the middle of the week as well. Increased cloud cover and cooler air from the cold front will result in Tuesday’s highs being a few degrees cooler than the other days this week. Expect mid 40s. Wednesday looks to bring more low 50s alongside dry weather.

Showers will begin to move back in as we close out next week. Right now it looks like we could see some showers move in late Thursday at the earliest. Friday is shaping up to be a bit unsettled with some rain showers as a front moves through the area. We should expect to dry things out by the weekend once this system exits.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet, but cold. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Dry, sunny. Near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Near average again in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Showers possible late. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the upper 40s.