Cold start leads into sunny and decent day today

DISCUSSION: Light snow showers continue to fall in the higher terrain of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties this morning. These should clear up through the morning as this weak system leaves the area, though travel in those spots could be a bit slick. For the rest of us who don’t live in the higher elevations, we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies, chilly temperatures and breezy conditions to start out morning. Wind chill values will feel like we are in the 20s to start out.

Thursday hourly planner.

Plenty of dry time is expected through the day as temperatures return to the low 40s this afternoon. Most of us will see highs just a couple degrees below average. Sunshine will increase through the day, which will make the afternoon feel somewhat comfortable. A pretty nice day overall if you don’t mind the chilly December temperatures. More quiet time is expected tonight as we drop into the 30s and upper 20s.

Quiet and chilly tonight.

Another weak front arrives Friday and we will have a few light showers through the middle of the day, but a lot of us will just be cloudy and dry. Highs on Friday will be in the mid and upper 40s.

A few showers Friday, but dry into the weekend.

The weekend is looking pretty good right now! Sunshine is back on Saturday and temperatures will be back near average in the mid 40s. Sunday looks even better. While clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system, temperatures are going to be mild in the mid 50s.

Warmer temperatures in the upper 50s are in store for Monday. Rain does begin to move in however and will continue into Tuesday. Rain could get heavy Tuesday afternoon, but will be mainly rain as highs are back in the 50s. Cold air moves in Tuesday night and lingering moisture could switch to wintry mix by early Wednesday morning before we clear out for Wednesday afternoon. We will be cooler at that point with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Increasing sunshine. Decent afternoon with highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT:

Staying quiet. Lows near 30.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few light showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. More clouds, but warmer. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible. Still mild with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

More showers. Some could be heavy at times. Mixing possible heading into Wednesday. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix early. Then clearing. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and cool with highs near 40.

FRIDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.