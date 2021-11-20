Cold Start Leads to a Nice Afternoon

Saturday, we’re dry and a bit clearer than the day before. Winds will lighten up significantly versus days past and they’ll shift more out of the south. This will allow highs to rebound a bit. A lot of us will make a run at 50 degrees by the afternoon. Overall it will be a pretty nice day.

Sunday, clouds build back in slowly throughout the day as a strong storm system begins to come together off to our west. Showers look likely as we head towards the evening which will transition to just rain by the overnight hours as our cold front barrels through. We’ll be far too warm for snow just yet. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, lows in the 40s. Winds will be a big issue through the night with gusts topping out over 30mph!

Monday, rain will switch over to snow as our cold front passes overnight. This will lead to slick travel heading out the door for many as icy spots will be likely especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated side roads. Accumulations look unlikely, but for some grassy and elevated surfaces a coating might be possible. Highs will be in the upper 30s, but temperatures by the afternoon will be more in the range of the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday is looking drier and drier. We will see clearing skies through the day, but temperatures remain very cold as we drop into the low 30s for our highs. Overnight lows will be in the teens!

Wednesday, after one of the coldest starts since last winter with most in the 20s and teens, we’ll warm up slightly into the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon. Clearing skies will bring in more sunshine too, which won’t be as helpful in warming us up as earlier in the year, it should feel warmer in the sun at least.

Thanksgiving we remain cool through the day but thankfully dry so any family traditions should be able to go off without a hitch if they’re done outside. Just don’t forget to bring a jacket! Highs in the mid-40s, lows drop back to the 30s for most overnight.

In the extended forecast, generally cold weather is here to stay with temperatures running below average likely through the end of November. There are a few storm signals trying to organize after the holidays that we’re watching in the WeatherLab. Keep checking back as we get more data in!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



SATURDAY:

Looking pleasant and warmer. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

Rain moving in late, breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Some showers to start then gradual drying. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, cool. Highs in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING:

Keeping drier. Highs near 50.

FRIDAY:

A shower possible, but mainly dry. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY:

Dry with an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

More rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rainy with highs in the 40s.