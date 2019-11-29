Cold start, temperatures near average by the afternoon

DISCUSSION: Cold and cloudy weather carries on for Black Friday. Temperatures will start out near freezing this morning, so layers will be an absolute necessity if you’re heading out for shopping. We will start out and remain dry all day today with high pressure steering any showers away from the area.

Day planner.

We will stay pretty quiet throughout the day. Temperatures will only warm up a bit once again as highs make it into the low to mid 40s. Winds will also stay pretty calm today. A bit of sunshine is possible at times today, though cloud cover will prevail for most of the day.

Travel a little more tricky with rain in the forecast this weekend.

Rain is back as early as Saturday morning with a warm front arriving across the region. Temperatures will be mild on Saturday as highs climb to the mid 40s, but rain will be likely throughout much of the day. Showers will likely continue on through the overnight hours into Sunday.

Rain is back this weekend.

The rain showers will start to let up by the middle of the day on Sunday, though a cool-down is in store for the latter half of the day. It does look possible that we will see some more snow showers return at some point late Sunday into early Monday. A cold start to next week is likely and some icy roads will be possible as well.

At the moment, small accumulations look possible for most of us while higher elevations could snag a few inches. Most of the snow should wrap up by the time we wake up on Tuesday, though cold air will hang around with cloud cover for the middle of the week. Highs will be stuck in the 30s, but by end of the week we should see highs much closer to our average.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Cool and cloudy, but dry. Highs in the low 40s.

TONIGHT:

Cold again. Lows in the low 30s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers early with snow possible later on. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers through the day. Small accumulations likely Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Seasonal. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.