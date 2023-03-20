Spring officially began earlier this afternoon at 5:24 p.m. but you wouldn’t know it tonight by the cold night of weather we’re experiencing! Low temperatures tonight will plummet back into the lower and middle 20s across the region. Mostly clear skies will allow for this sudden drop but we’ll see a few clouds filter back in after midnight. It’s another not-so-fun night for the spring blooms but warmer temperatures are on the way.

Tuesday brings the spring-like weather, as a nice southwest breeze kicks in. We will make a run at 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky, so it’s a classic case of ‘icicles to bicycles’ with a cold start to the day and a warm end to the day. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 53 degrees, so after a couple of days far below that figure, we look to be above that for a majority of the week ahead. Clouds will be on the increase out ahead of our next storm system, which looks to allow for a couple of showers to push in after midnight Tuesday night. A southeasterly breeze will keep temperatures from dropping nearly as much, with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday provides the two Virginias with a few showers. This is not a washout-type setup but some pesky sprinkles and showers will hang around for what looks to be a bit of a gloomy hump day. Despite the clouds and occasional bouts of rain, we will still see temperatures rise to near normal for this time of year, with highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday keeps the chance for a couple of sprinkles around but the big headline for the end of the week will be the temperatures. High temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees on Thursday despite mostly cloudy skies with a stout southeasterly breeze around. We will be primarily dry Thursday but that changes during the overnight hours, as a cold front approaches from the west.

Friday continues with temperatures far above normal, as our cold front doesn’t look to cross until the early afternoon. Rain showers look like a good bet for the end of the work week, so the umbrella and other rain gear would be beneficial to carry with you. Our steadiest rains of the week appear likely with the passage of this front, with perhaps an inch of rain possible for our northernmost counties. At this point, the heaviest axis of rain with this storm system looks to remain closer to the US-50 corridor in northern West Virginia, but we will monitor this trend as the work week progresses. Despite the clouds, that stiff southeasterly breeze looks to continue and we’ll see high temperatures once again make a run at 70 degrees out ahead of the cold front.

Saturday brings temperatures a little closer to normal for this time of year. For those looking for plenty of sunshine, you may have to wait a day or so as a northwesterly breeze behind Friday’s cold front looks to keep the clouds and periods of light rain/drizzle around. It will still be a mild day despite the inclement weather, with highs around 60.

Sunday sends the sunshine back our way, though a stray isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. At this point, Sunday appears to be the better of the two days weather-wise with ample sunshine expected and highs warming up once again to around 60 degrees. Not a bad way to wrap up the weekend!

Monday looks a bit on the wet side as yet another storm system works its way into the region. Temperatures will be mild in the lower 60s but there is a good chance for some rain showers, so the rain gear looks to be handy for the start of the work week – a case of the ‘Mondays’ if you will.

In your extended forecast, a few systems move in that bring shots of cold air between warmer days. Eventually the spring season will level out but long-range forecasts show our jet stream still fluctuating between the two seasons.

With spring officially getting underway remember spring fire season bans are enforced for both Virginias. Ban times vary by state however the rules are similar. Only burn vegetation, remain with your fire at all times, have a safety perimeter of at least 10 feet around your fire, and be sure your fire is completely extinguished before leaving it. This time of year, brush fires can happen quickly, potentially leaving you on the hook for fines, damages, and lawsuits if found to be burning outside of state guidelines.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, few clouds toward dawn. Lows in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – nice day! Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY

Few showers and a bit cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

A couple of showers but very warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely. Breezy but warm! Highs near 70.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers with a northwest flow. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny, stray shower. Highs around 60.

MONDAY

Showers likely. Still mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

AM mountain mix, PM shower. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny but cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.