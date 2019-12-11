Cold this morning with a few icy roads

DISCUSSION: Most of our snow showers have tapered off through the early morning hours and we are already clearing up some of the clouds as high pressure starts building in.

Despite the fact that most of us aren’t seeing anymore snowfall this morning, slick spots are still around on some of the side roads and untreated surfaces. Be sure to watch your step on the way out the door and drive carefully this morning. The commute shouldn’t be too difficult, though.

Wednesday planner.

Temperatures will remain cold today. We start things out in the 20s feeling quite frosty this morning. Despite sunshine in the afternoon, our highs will only make it into the low to mid 30s as this arctic air mass sticks around briefly for the middle of the week.

Next chance for rain comes Friday.

Thursday is looking like another dry one as well with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs should be able to return to the low 40s. High pressure will stick with us briefly, so conditions are looking calmer before our next disturbance arrives to start the weekend.

Friday into Saturday, another storm system will be tracking through the region. Right now, models are taking the center of the storm from southwest to northeast through the Carolinas, bringing showers to the region. We will likely see rain from this track, though a bit of wintry precipitation is possible if we can pull in enough cold air into this system by Sunday. We will keep a close eye on the development and bring updates on this system as we get closer in time.

After that another storm system looks to roll in to kick off the work week. We will see mainly rain Monday and Tuesday, but some rain/snow mix and even plain snow showers will be possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures look to be near average. We dry out after that.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store this month though as snow becomes a more regular thing every week. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Cold with some icy roads early. Highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT:

Another pretty cold night with lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and cool with highs near 40.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering mix, then dry. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain returns. Heavy at times. Some pm mixing possible. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Am mix, then clearing. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.