Cold Tonight. Cold Tomorrow

This evening will bring very cold temperatures once more. We will see those marks fall into the low 20s as we head through the overnight hours. A few lingering snow showers will be possible, but any accumulation will be very minimal. This doesn’t mean we won’t see some lightly snow-frosted back roads during the evening. Watch out for areas of ice as well.

Heading into Friday and starting the weekend, high pressure is in control so no more active weather is expected. But there could be a few lasting snow showers in the morning and early afternoon. Highs still remain stuck into the 20s and 30s for most but there are signs of warmer weather down the line. If only for a brief period of time.

Saturday sees a return to the 40s ahead of our next disturbance expected for Sunday. Temperatures like that should help to alleviate some of the snow and ice pack we developed earlier in the week. Re-freezing overnight will still be a concern as it looks like a lot of us still hover near the freezing mark overnight.

Sunday brings a cold front through the region, not a very strong one at that but enough to cause some messy conditions to re-appear across the two Virginias. For the most part outside of the mountains and high terrain this should be a mostly rain event with maybe some wet snow at the end. For the mountains and high terrain a few sloppy inches along the peaks looks likely with lesser amounts as you decrease in elevation. This shouldn’t be a high impact event.

Monday we jump right back into quiet conditions aside from a lingering shower in the morning and it looks like we might be able to keep this going for a few days as a solid regime of high pressure slides in. Temperatures will get a bump out this high due to it’s southern proximity. Most should be in the 40s!

Tuesday is much of the same from Monday with highs in the 40s, though it looks like we might be a touch cooler than the day before. Regardless, the skies remain dry at this point and winds don’t look to be much either.

Wednesday could be the jackpot for those who are sick of the snow, ice and cold as we could make a quick jump to the 50s! As a note, don’t jump for joy just yet. This is ahead of another, potentially strong cold front so we could be seeing a big shift come the next day.

In the extended forecast, we have a some solid agreement in the long range for a cold front to pass us by on Thursday (Christmas Eve). Timing is still subject to change this far out but it is a good sign to see the models in agreement, one thing they aren’t in agreement with is the type of precipitation so still some tinkering to do there. Don’t worry kids, Santa flies, so he should still be able to make it regardless of the weather.

Christmas could bring some light snow showers, but very cold temperatures. A White Christmas isn’t off the table. We only need an inch of snow on the ground for it to be considered one and there could be a few spots that see that!

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Lingering snow showers. Cold in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet aside from a morning snow shower. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Not to bad, a bit cool to start. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain to snow, lower elevations. Wet snow Mountains. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry after a lingering rain/snow shower. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

keeping it dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Cold front? Highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS:

Looking dry aside from some flurries, but cold. Highs in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY:

Dry but chilly again. Highs in the 30s.