Cold Tonight, Great This Weekend







DISCUSSION: More bitterly cold football games will be played tonight. You can expect low 30s and 20s during game time if you’re heading out in the evening for some gridiron action. Bundle up as you cheer on your favorite team.

Football Forecast

Through the rest of the evening we will keep temperatures chilly. We will fall into the low and mid 20s by the early morning hours on Saturday. We stay dry and clear through the evening tonight.

Tonight’s Forecast

Saturday is looking great! We will see plenty of sunshine through the day, but temperatures are expected to remain below average as highs make it into the upper 40s. We could see a few spots in the 50s through the coal fields, but for the most part we’re in the 40s. Overnight lows into Sunday fall back into the low and mid 20s.

Saturday’s Forecast

Sunday looks a bit warmer. There will be more sunshine and highs will be close to 50 degrees for many of us. We will keep the dry trend going, but overnight lows will be cool yet again as we fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Weekend Outlook

Quiet, rain free conditions are looking likely to begin following week as well. Our pattern will favor a lot of dry time with just a chance for a shower or two depending on the day. For much of the week, our highs will be near 50, which is close to where we should be for the middle of November. The only exceptions will be Tuesday and Wednesday where highs will be stuck in the mid and upper 40s.

Showers will begin to move back in as we close out next week. Right now it looks like we could see some showers move in Friday and we will continue to see them off and on throughout the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 50s during this time.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Staying dry, but cold. Lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Near average again in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

More rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Still active. Highs in the upper 40s.





