Cold Tonight. Gusty Tomorrow







DISCUSSION: A Wind Advisory is in effect for Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier and Monroe Counties from 6 AM Wednesday until 6 PM Wednesday. Gusts will be between 40-50 MPH with an isolated gust up to 60 MPH on the high peaks.

Wind Advisory

Snow has wrapped up for many of us and we will be fairly quiet as we head through the afternoon. Snow totals ranged from 2 inches about 4 inches with some spots picking up a bit more. The rest of the night should bring slightly easier travel, but as temperatures drop into the upper 20s, we could see wet spots refreeze. Drive slowly, especially on side roads that didn’t get completely cleared off. We could still see tricky spots for the morning commute.

Tonight’s Forecast

Winds will also pick up tonight and into our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for our eastern counties throughout much of the day.

Gusty Winds

While many of us are dry on Wednesday, we could see a mountain flurry during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s with wind chill values likely in the 20s.

The Day Ahead

Thursday will be dry, and we see temperatures start to warm up. Afternoon highs will make it back to near 50 degrees with many in the upper 40s. Clouds build in Thursday night ahead of our next round of rain.

Showers will begin to move in late Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows stay in the 50s, so this is looking like a mainly rain event. Heavy rain is likely on Saturday with highs in the 60s. We will have to watch the flooding threat by Saturday afternoon. We dry out for Sunday after a lingering rain shower and still stay pretty mild.

We aren’t done with the active weather. More rain is possible to kick off next week and it looks to continue through much of the work week. Temperatures still look too mild for snow, but we could see some flakes by the end of Wednesday and into early Thursday.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Drier, but breezy. Lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly dry with a mountain flurry. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers return during the evening. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY:

Heavy rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

An early morning shower before we clear out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier, but showers move back in late. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Slightly unsettled with some mixing possible. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.





