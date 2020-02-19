Cold Tonight. Minor Snow Tomorrow







DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring mainly cloudy skies as clouds increase. We are expecting chilly temperatures tonight as well. Lows will drop into the mid 20s by the time we head out the door on Thursday morning. Bundle up at the bus stop.

Tonight’s Forecast

A disturbance looks to pass to our south on Thursday. The heaviest rain and snow will be far to our south. We could see a brief period of time where we are dealing with snow showers through Thursday afternoon as highs will be stuck in the 30s. The best chance to see snow would be from Mercer county to the south. Regardless, we are not looking at much in terms of accumulation. We will get really cold Thursday night though as lows drop into the teens.

The Day Ahead

Snow accumulation will generally be less than an inch. If you are in Mercer, Tazewell, Monroe or McDowell counties, you could see up to an inch. Most of this falls during the day, so it will be hard for it to stick to the roadways. This is definitely not a big event for our area.

Thursday Snow

Friday into the weekend will bring more quiet and dry weather. It’ll still be cold as we see another day with 30 degree highs. Sunshine returns as high pressure builds in, so this will make it feel a little more comfortable outside.

The weekend is looking great. Sunshine continues on Saturday as we warm things back up into the upper 40s. Sunday looks to be a few degrees warmer, though a few more clouds will be around. Regardless, these conditions will be rather nice for this time of year and should suit your outdoor plans nicely.

Rain looks to return to the forecast by Monday. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal in the upper 40s. A few lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday, but for the most part we dry up. Another round of rain/snow is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures look to be a bit cooler as we end next week.

Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! Temperatures look to be near average by the end of the month and as of right now it doesn’t look like there is any big snow in our forecast.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Some snow showers during the afternoon. Especially in our southern counties. Not much accumulation. Cold with highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the 40s.





