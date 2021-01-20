Cold Tonight, Some Snow Tomorrow AM

Tonight is going to be very chilly. We will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures will drop rapidly into the low 20s. We could even have a few places in the upper teens by the morning hours. We saw a bit of melting today, so once more anything that is wet can ice up heading through the evening. This will be especially true on side and secondary roads.

Tomorrow will bring a quick round of light snow in the morning for our southern counties. Those south of I 64 can expect to see some snow showers between 4 AM and 10 AM before we start to dry out. Snow accumulations look light with most not picking up more than a dusting. Those in Mercer or Tazewell counties could see up to an inch. It could be slick along the rt 460 corridor for the morning commute. The rest of the day will feature more clouds with temperatures nearing the 40 degrees mark.

Friday, we dry out completely and bring back some sunshine. Temperatures will be close to average through the day as highs approach the 40 degree mark once more. It’s looking like a nice way to end the work week and it will kick off a nice stretch for our weekend.

Saturday is on the cooler side with most back down towards the low 30s, a bit more sun should be anticipated but clouds will still be rather dominant in the skies. A crisp winter day would be the best way to describe the day.

Sunday we warm up in anticipation of what looks like a big rain maker making its way towards the area. Highs should be able to reach 40 for a majority of the two Virginias as clouds slide back into the region.

Monday, a few areas of plain old rain are possible as a few showers push in ahead of the main system expected for the latter half of the day. Highs climb into the mid 40s, which means it will still be relatively cold rain, but at least it won’t mix in with any snow!

Tuesday morning could be a little sloppy as rain pulls out and cooler air moves in. Some mixing is looking likely before the rest of the day eventually dries out. Highs crash back down to the lower 30s for most!

In the extended forecast, the weather is unsettled and cold with another round of arctic air setting its sights on the east coast. Just be ready to bundle up!

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low 20s.

THURSDAY:

Morning rain and snow showers, especially south. Cloudy and warmer with highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the near 40.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds build, mild. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rainy, but more mild. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering rain/snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter with highs in the 30s.