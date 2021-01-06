Cold Tonight. Warmer Thursday

Snow showers will eventually taper off as we head into the evening tonight. We will remain cloudy through the night and temperatures drop into the mid 20s. It will be a chilly night. Watch for icy patches on untreated roadways as anything that is wet can ice back up.

Thursday, highs make a return to the 30s and 40s. High pressure is still in control so a sunny day should be ahead of us here, clouds are likely to build in once again in the late parts of the day and overnight though!

Friday our next good storm signal shows up. Snow is in the forecast, but mainly only for counties along the WV/VA border! Due to this storms southerly track most are expected to be spared any major impacts as this passes by, but some slick and snow covered roads along with a fresh layer of snow should be anticipated.

Our first call for snowfall has most of the area in a coating to an inch or so between Friday and Saturday morning. Snow potential goes up the further south you head. Parts of Mercer, Tazewell and southern Summers county could see 1 to 3″ of snow. This is not a major snow storm, but could still cause slick travel. This is very track dependent. A shift north brings snow totals up and a shift south lowers them.

Saturday and Sunday in the wake of Fridays disturbance are sunny with high pressure swinging in once again. Saturday is the colder of the two days with highs in the low to mid 30s. Sunday sees some gradual improvement with most into the mid and upper 30s.

Monday tries to make a return to the 40s, some will fall short of that but still remain rather seasonable for this time of year. Clouds will be building back in during the afternoon ahead of another possible disturbance for Tuesday.

Tuesday brings another chance for snow across the area. Much like our Friday system this one is likely to track down to the south a bit based on the forecast right now, which means more snow is possible but it won’t be a major event. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one though as there is plenty of room for change in this forecast.

In the extended forecast, we’re watching for some cold and unsettled weather to return towards the middle of January. Late next week looks to be another round of snow for most of the area as a clipper system swoops in. Still very far out on this one but it is a strong signal!

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and cold. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow to our south. This could still move north, so we will watch it. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Some rain/snow showers overnight. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering rain/snow. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY:

Clipper system? Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.