Cold & windy night but sunshine returns for the weekend

Tonight we will slowly see the skies clear up some giving us partly cloudy skies. Winds continue to blow from the northwest 5-10 mph with some gusts upwards of 20. This means our overnight lows in the 20s will feel more like the single digits with the wind chill. We’ll stay dry save the higher elevations who may still see a few flakes flying.

Saturday, we are a bit clearer and a bit warmer. Despite reaching the upper 30s and low 40s in the afternoon, wind chills will make it feel like we’re in the 20s. Northwest winds continue to blow in 10-15mph. The sun will at least help melt anything left frozen, but keep in mind it will all refreeze overnight once we drop back down temperature-wise.

Kicking off the first night of Hanukkah Sunday, a quick-moving area of low pressure has the potential to bring rain and snow to the area through during the second half of the day. Most of the precipitation will be along the mountains and high elevations as most of this will likely be fueled by upslope winds. Any accumulation should be minimal, but icy patches are possible Monday morning. Highs during the day, upper 30s, and low 40s.

Monday, our weak low pressure moves out quickly leaving a few lingering upslope snow showers in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas. The rest of us should begin to clear out and see some sun, but we will remain fairly cool into the 30s for highs.



Tuesday looks clear and quiet. Sunshine will melt any icy spots leftover from the morning and any snow if it survived Monday. Highs will struggle up to the upper 30s and low 40s, but it will be an improvement over the day before at least.

Wednesday, we continue to warm up. Highs in the 40s and lows staying at or above the freezing mark will provide some relief from the icy mornings we dealt with all week long. Sunshine will be plentiful through the day as well.

Thursday, we continue our warming trend and end up near average as we continue into December. Overall we’re looking dry and sunny, a weak cold front is expected to pass through which will bring some clouds but other than that will have little impact. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

In the extended forecast, chances for some unsettled weather linger into December. Generally looking like rain for the time being as we look to remain fairly mild into this period. We’ll update this as the pieces come together!



As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

