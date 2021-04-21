Cold with Snow and a Wintry Mix Today

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT 12AM ON THURSDAY MORNING FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MERCER, MONROE, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM THURSDAY

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT 1AM THURSDAY FOR WYOMING, MCDOWELL, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND SW POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM THURSDAY

Wednesday on the back of the cold front we’re cool with wintry mix during much of the day. We’re starting the day out mild in the 40s, but once the front passes we will see temperatures drop rapidly and see a quick change from rain to snow. A combination of snow and a wintry mix is expected to continue throughout the day as temperatures remain in the 30s for most. Winds will remain gusty likely some gusts will exceed 30mph!

Any accumulations will largely be limited to the highest elevations at first. But as the ground cools we’ll likely see some snow accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces as we transition from Wednesday into Thursday. This would be minimal accumulation with a dusting at most, but an inch on grassy surfaces could be possible in the high terrain.

Thursday we’re really feeling the effects of being behind another cold front. Morning lows will be in the 20s while daytime highs with the current forecast will hover near the 40s. A few more snow showers and even some snow squalls are possible early before we dry out into the second half of the day.

Friday we’ll see temperatures rise but will still fall below average into the 50s for most. The first half of the day will be fairly sunny while the second half into the evening will features clouds thickening and rain starting as we head into Saturday.

Saturday will be a washout so be sure to plan accordingly. Rain is pretty much expected all day as another slow-moving system pushes its way through the area. Temperatures will be in the 50s and lows 60s at least so it won’t be a cold rain.

Sunday our rain chances dwindle through the morning hours but a few lingering showers might be able to hold on into the afternoon hours for most. We’ll remain cloudy for most of the daylight hours but by the overnight hours we should start to see some clearing. Highs in the 50s are expected.

Monday we kick the heater back on with sunny skies and a light breeze out of the southwest. Highs will make a quick return to the 60s and more seasonable weather for most.

Tuesday highs make a staggering jump to the 70s for most thanks to a southern high pressure and and approaching cold front! This will promote some healthy southerly flow to bring in warmer air, the sunny skies we’ll see as well will help temperatures get a boost too.

The extended forecast hints at some of the warmest air of the year making it’s way in to end out the month of April. For now we’ll have to take the forecast with a grain of salt but it is nice to see the 70s return to the 10-day!

WEDNESDAY:

Rain at times, cloudy. Some mixing possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out after AM mix. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain at times. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

More sun. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine remains. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds return. Highs in the 70s.