Colder, but Quieter Tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL UNTIL MIDNIGHT

This evening will bring cloudy skies and we get cold! Snow showers will eventually taper off and we are dry through the rest of the evening. As temperatures drop into the low and mid 20s we could see wet spots on untreated surfaces ice up and become slick. Use caution tonight, especially in spots that still have some snow on them.

Saturday is looking much better. We gradually bring back sunshine and we are in for a quiet day. Clouds will be around for the first part of the day, but by the afternoon we should have sunny skies. This will not help our temperatures. We are cold tomorrow with below average temperatures in the low and mid 30s. Overnight lows drop back into the 20s and any wet roads from melting snow could be icy yet again.

Sunday looks even better! More sunshine to enjoy and temperatures are even warmer! Highs make it back to average and possibly a bit above as we are back in the low 40s. This will help melt more of the snow that we have and again we could see some icy spots on the roadways at night as temperatures drop back below freezing.

Monday tries to make a return to the 40s, some will fall short of that but still remain rather seasonable for this time of year. We will start the day with sunshine and keep things quiet. Clouds will be building back in during the afternoon ahead of another possible disturbance for Tuesday.

Tuesday brings another chance for snow across the area. Much like our Friday system this one is likely to track down to the south a bit based on the forecast right now, which means more snow is possible but it won’t be a major event. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one though as there is plenty of room for change in this forecast. As of right now it does not look like a major snow maker.

Wednesday looks good, still some clouds around but temperatures are able to rebound back into the low 40s for most. Overall a quiet day.

Thursday is looking sunny too, highs will be back into the 40s for everyone with even some upper 40s making an appearance. High pressure is firmly in control throughout the day so get outside and enjoy it when it comes!

In the extended forecast unsettled weather makes a return by next Friday as another arctic front looks to make an appearance. This will bring snow more likely than not with some accompanying snow showers behind it that last into the weekend, and of course some bitter cold. We could even keep the unsettled pattern going into the next week.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Snow showers end. Lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Some rain/snow showers overnight. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.