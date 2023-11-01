Tonight is a brutally cold night once again, with temperatures plummeting into the lower 20s and upper 10s – the last time we were this cold was over seven months ago back on March 14th! Thankfully, the wind will relax a bit tonight in comparison to last night, with a light northwesterly breeze. A slick spot or two on area roadways can’t be ruled out under mostly clear skies. It’s certainly heavy jacket weather!

Thursday sees temperatures warm up nicely despite yet another brutally cold start. The mercury will climb with a southwest breeze in the afternoon as we make a run toward 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Friday continues the sunny and warmer trend as we approach average for highs this time of year. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday looks great with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s. This will be a stretch of weather of warmer days returning but cold overnight lows continuing. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine can be expected Thursday through Saturday.

Sunday sees a few more clouds during the afternoon but generally, we will be partly cloudy, with highs in the lower 60s. That’s a bit above our average high, which is in the upper 50s for this time of year. It’ll be nice to have two dry weekend days in a row!

Monday keeps us dry for one more day before our next storm system kicks in. It’s a mild day with a southerly flow in place, as high temperatures reach the middle 60s!

Tuesday looks wet at this point with another potent front crossing. Though the rainfall from these showers at this point appears light, we will once again see temperatures drop behind the front. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s.

Wednesday keeps the unsettled pattern around the region, with a few showers possible and high temperatures in the middle 50s.

Looking ahead, temperatures look mild through this weekend but colder once again for the following week, as it appears yet another cooler punch of air works its way into the region in the midst of a bit of a more unsettled pattern. This is the time of year, like spring, where we can see multiple seasons’ worth of weather over the span of a few days, so we’ll be watching the pattern closely! Don’t forget that you have our interactive radar and the forecast for YOUR town available at your fingertips with the StormTracker 59 weather app, free for you to use and enjoy from the Apple and Google Play stores.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and COLD! Lows in the lower 20s and upper teens.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Brutally cold start near 20 rebounding to highs around 50.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Nice! Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY

Increasing clouds but staying dry! Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Showers possible. Colder. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Few showers possible. Unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Lingering shower. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.