Comfortable Today, Hot Later This Week

Today brings a big change for all of us as a Bermuda High begins to set up off the east coast. This will help to not only promote clear and sunny skies but overall southerly flow. Highs will be noticeably warmer back into the upper 60s and low 70s. This is the start of a very nice stretch!

Tuesday we continue to feel the hard work of our off-shore high, afternoon highs are expected to be into the upper-70s for most with a shot at the 80s likely in the coalfields. Partly cloudy and dry conditions are still with us at this point too.

Wednesday will be one of the warmest days we’ve seen since last September where more of us could hit the 80-degree mark. We’ll be sunny through the first half of the day and likely most of the afternoon, but overnight into Thursday clouds will build their way back in.

Thursday, rain and some thunder drop back into the forecast as a cold front bumps up along our Bermuda High. The combination of our high and this front will likely lead to some stronger winds! This looks to be late in the afternoon and through the evening, so we will still have some dry time for the start of our day. Highs will still be warm, in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Showers and storms will linger into Friday morning and the early afternoon. Due to the early morning cloud cover and lingering rain temperatures get off to a slow start but should remain fairly seasonable into the mid-60s for most.

Saturday, we’re off the hook from rain and clouds and transition back to sunnier weather as speed into the month of May! We are a fair bit cooler being fully behind the cold front with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s, a little bit unseasonable but nothing to extreme.

Sunday, more sun and some warmer conditions are expected overall we’re back into the mid and upper 60s as the wind shifts back out of the south.

In the extended forecast we see another shot at well above average temperatures giving us a taste of summer as another cold front works it’s way in.

MONDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s with some in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms return. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms possible early. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Some showers try to move in. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A shower possible. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.