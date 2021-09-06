Cool and Cloudy Labor Day

Monday could bring a few spotty showers leftover early in the day with slow clearing for the afternoon. A front towards our north helps keep some showers alive until high pressure can fully move in. We’ll see a return of the sunshine for parts of the day though helping temps inch up to the mid-70s.

Tuesday is looking dry as high pressure lingers briefly. A few clouds with a mix of sunshine will help temperatures get close to our average with highs in the upper 70s. Another cold front is set to move in which could lead to a stray shower for the overnight hours.

Wednesday our front should pass us by and bring a noticeable, but not more than we can handle, bout of rain. Most of the rain will be focused towards the evening and overnight hours, a strong downpour or two could lead to a little bit of pooling or ponding. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected.

Thursday, the front pulls away and our winds take on a more northerly direction. This cools us off back into the low to mid-70s throughout the day. Clouds will continue to break up too, so the added sun will at least make it feel a little warmer out there.

Friday, we’re dry and clear with a strong high pressure nestled above us. We can’t shake the northerly winds just yet and still remain on the cool side of the high. Afternoon temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-70s again.

Saturday our high slides a little south flipping us from a north wind to a southerly one. Highs make a quick jump into the 80s for most, outside of the high elevations which will likely remain in the upper 70s. Plenty more sunshine is expected too.

Sunday, we keep the heat and the southerly winds. A little bit of humidity begins to return to the air as highs jump back towards the upper 70s and low 80s.

In the extended forecast the heat continues from the weekend. High pressure looks to stick around for the most part too, bringing in another round of quieter weather through this period as well.

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

MONDAY:

Iso. shower early. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sct. showers and cloudy. High in the upper 60s & low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Not much to see here. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mix sun & clouds. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.