Cool and Cloudy Today

Saturday will start rainy and cooler steady rain will taper off into scattered showers by the afternoon. After a cool start into the 50s most will only make their way back to the low 60s by the afternoon. Clouds hang around most of the day and spots of drizzle will be possible into the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday doesn’t look to bring much improvement. We will see less drizzle through the day, but cloudy skies remain and temperatures will be chilly once more. Highs are only going to make it into the low 60s once more.

Memorial Day will be a great day for any parades or ceremonies that are happening around the region. It will also be prime grilling weather too. The sun will be shining all day long, and temperatures are set to to return to the 70s for most. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!

Heading back to normalcy on Tuesday should be an easy transition as high pressure is still in place at this point. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s for most as mostly sunny conditions continue. Clouds will thicken up through the evening and overnight hours though.

Wednesday we see some chances for rain and a few rumbles of thunder to return to the forecast. Rain likely won’t be widespread, but it will be around as a low pressure bumps up along the western edge of our high pressure. Highs stick to the low 80s for most.

Thursday unsettled weather continues from the day before. Showers and storms will be likely as warm and moist air gets pushed into our region along southerly flow. Highs will remain in the upper 70s for most.

In the extended forecast, we remain fairly unsettled as our high pressure and low pressure battle for control. Showers and storms should be expected to linger through the first few days of June. Highs will remain near or above average into the 70s at least!

TONIGHT:

Rainy, cloudy and foggy. Lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

A bit cooler, rain early. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy and still cool. Highs in the 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

A nice and dry day. Highs in the70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet and warm. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storm possible. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Still on the dry side. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers move back in. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs near 80.