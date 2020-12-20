Cool and Cloudy Tonight

Tonight is going to bring mostly cloud skies with a few areas of drizzle. We could also see a few light snowflakes mix in, especially in the high terrain. This won’t accumulate to anything and road conditions should be okay to start off our Monday morning. Temperatures will fall to about the freezing mark overnight.

Monday will bring dry conditions to start, but the late afternoon and evening will bring a fast moving clipper system to the region. A few rain showers and then eventually snow showers will be possible across the area. It will be mostly rain as highs are in the mid 40s, but as we head into the evening we will see a transition to snow which will continue into early Tuesday morning.

Snow accumulations will be light to none in the lowlands, but the higher terrain could pick up an inch or two as they will see the transition happen first. Take it slow regardless because a thin coating can still make roadways slick.

Tuesday has shifted a bit in the forecast to looking cool and more unsettled. We will see lingering snow showers to start the day with highs stuck in the 30s. We will eventually dry up as we head into our Tuesday evening.

Wednesday could be the jackpot for those who are sick of the snow, ice and cold as we could make a quick jump to the 50s! As a note, don’t jump for joy just yet. This is ahead of another, potentially strong cold front so we could be seeing a big shift come the next day.

Thursday (Christmas Eve) we’ve been watching a consistent signal of a cold front potentially moving through the area. It looks to be a strong one with plenty of cold air riding in behind on Santa’s Sleigh. Meaning we could see a good thump of snow falling as old Saint Nick comes flying through, and remember, Santa doesn’t get grounded for weather! There is still a lot of disagreement, but this could mean we will finally get a White Christmas across the region!

Timing on our front is a still out for debate so it is important to note some models are pulling this through just a touch slower leaving open the possibility of our rain and then snow happening on Friday (Christmas Day). So just a fair warning to not count your chickens just yet, there are still a few items to get in line before it’s all said and done. Regardless of when the front passes though, a cold Christmas is looking likely!

In the extended forecast we can’t escape the ongoing signals of the active pattern we’re in. It looks like we’ll ride this out till at least the new year, as Monday and Tuesday are looking unsettled with another storm makes a close approach to the region. We’ll tackle these once we get more confident in what they might do!

WHITE CHRISTMAS? If you’ve read this far into the discussion you know we have a good shot at it. For it to officially qualify as a white Christmas, there needs to be 1 (one) inch of snow on the ground. Doesn’t sound too hard to have right?

TONIGHT

Some light rain/snow drizzle. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Dry start. Rain/snow later at night. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Upslope snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain to snow! Highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS:

Could be a snowy morning. Drying out after but cold. Highs in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY:

Dry but chilly again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Dry still cooler than average. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Next coastal low? Highs in the 20s and 30s.

