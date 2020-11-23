Cool and Dreary Day Ahead

At the bus stop some lingering rain showers will be an issue across the region, mainly misty dreary conditions. Most will either be in the 30s or just the low 40s at the bus stop, winds are picking up too so be sure to dress a bit warmer.

Today will be a dreary day for the most part, partial clearing should be expected by the afternoon but its likely cloud cover will remain for most of the daylight hours. Highs will struggle all day into the lower 40s by the afternoon, wind out of the northwest will help to keep the cooler air fresh all day long.

Tuesday we hold onto most of the cloud cover, especially in the western half of the viewing area. Highs will rebound slightly to just below average into the upper 40s. Tuesday will be a dry day, but still a bit dreary.

Wednesday we watch our next system approach the area, this will move in during the second half of the day. Likely bringing rain and wind to the evening commute. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and the low 60s for a few ahead of the passing front. Clouds and some remnant southerly winds will also lead to a mild overnight.

On Thanksgiving a few remnant morning showers are on the table but by the afternoon the skies should begin to dry out. Clouds will be a different story though, they look to be more stubborn and likely to hang around for the day. Despite the passing front highs still remain into the mid and upper 50s.

Ending out the week on Friday, more sunshine should be expected as we settle into a dry and less cloudy day. Highs in the mid 50s should be expected all around.

Next weekend starts out great, Saturday is looking dry with sun and highs very similar to Friday. A good day to finish any yard cleanup or put up those holiday decorations. Sunday is a bit of a different story, rain is looking likely in the latter half of the day, this would potentially bring some wind with it too. Highs should remain similar to Saturday at least.

In the extended forecast, rain still remains possible Monday as well due to timing differences in Sundays system. Over all the weather is looking cooler to start out next week regardless of when it rains. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be into the 30s for highs too, as a strong signal for cold air is setting up! Will definitely feel like December when it starts next week.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

