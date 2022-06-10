Friday we start out with fog which will burn off with morning sunshine. Highs rebound nicely into the mid 70s for most with a few warmer spots towards the west. Clouds will build in for the afternoon ahead of our next system set to bring showers this evening. Scattered at first, showers become more widespread Friday night.

Saturday we begin with showers for the morning. Scattered in nature there will be times the sunshines through the rain clouds. Isolated thunderstorms push in for the afternoon but not all will see these. If you are heading out, make sure to check the local radar. Highs stay cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday we finally dry out as high pressure moves in to clear us up. Highs remain on the cooler side in the low 70s but it won’t last long as summer weather is primed to move back in.

Monday continues the dry trend with sunshine returning in force and temps returning to above normal in the low to mid 80s. It’s a sunscreen day for sure as we embark on a warming trend for the first half of the week.

Tuesday feels a little more like summer as high pressure dominates our weather conditions. All that sunshine and southwest winds will help push many of us to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday the heat is on as sunshine continues. Highs for most push into the low 90s with the mountains being the exception. Make sure to keep water and sunscreen with you and avoid outdoor activities during the heat of the day from 10am – 4pm.

Thursday starts off sunny with temps still hot in the upper 80s and low 90s but showers and storms make their way back in. These summertime pop-up storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and strong winds. Something worth watching for as we get closer.

Through the extended forecast showers return to the forecast as we get into a humid and hot pattern. A more summer-like feel returns to the two-Virginias as well with highs pushing into the low 90s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

FRIDAY:

Sun then rain. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Sct. showers AM / Sunshine PM. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 60s

MONDAY:

Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s

FRIDAY:

Stormy, HOT. Highs in the 90s.

SATURDAY:

Some showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

