Cool and Dry Today, Unsettled This Weekend

Friday we look to keep things a bit drier for everyone as we end out the week. We will still have plenty of clouds around with just a few breaks of sun, but should see more sun than Thursday. Highs will only make a short climb into the mid-50s as a result of the clouds and a stiff northwest wind.

Saturday, we’re cloudy again, and our small shower chances do make a quick return to the region. Highs remain cool and below average into the mid 50s for most, winds remain out of the west for the most part through the day.

Sunday we see more lingering chances for showers, they’re a little bit higher than they were the day before but not by much. Most won’t end up seeing rain but everyone will certainly see clouds. Highs will only make a quick jog to the mid-50s thanks to the lack of sun.

Monday we see a slow trend of warming beginning to take hold. Most should be near 60 or just above by the afternoon hours. Clouds will still be around along with the risk of a few showers but most should remain dry.

Tuesday, most should break the 60-degree mark as we see a quick wind shift which should help to provide some warmer air into the area as another front is set to push by. Some brief clearing with some sunshine is possible through the morning and early afternoon, but as the evening goes on clouds will thicken back up.

Wednesday on the back of the cold front we’re cool and showery once again. Highs will only be in the mid-50s for most much like they were in the week prior. Clouds will most certainly remain the dominant feature through the day.

Thursday we’re really feeling the effects of being behind another cold front. Morning lows could end up near freezing while daytime highs with the current forecast will hover near the 40s and 50s. We will be dry at least as high pressure is in control at this point.

In the extended forecast we do see the chances for some warmer weather with highs returning to more seasonable conditions but there still is the threat of some more rain returning to the region along with it.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing an NOAA weather radio for your home.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Some clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated shower chance. Mainly dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Just a few showers. Mainly dry. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain at times, cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain at times. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 60s.