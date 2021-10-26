Cool and Showery Tuesday

A WIND ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 2 AM WEDNESDAY MORNING. WINDS CAN GUST UP TO 40+MPH AT TIME THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS THE HIGHEST PEAKS

Tuesday, rain lingers for the mountains as winds shift out of the northwest following our most recent front. Clouds will still be around too, but they will break up a bit more as the day goes on bringing some sun back into play outside of the highest elevations. Winds remain breezy at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph or higher, especially in the highest elevations. Highs will be in the upper 40s, so we are much cooler through the day.

Wednesday, we’re sandwiched between our exiting front and an approaching front. Clear skies will take hold briefly across the region giving us a chance to dry out and get outside during the day. Winds out of the south will help to boost temperatures back to the 50s for most.

Thursday, another strong cold front with gusty winds and heavy rain will be nearing the region. Rain will hold off until the evening for most of us, but a few spot showers earlier in the day can’t be ruled out. Winds will pick up during the afternoon with the chance for gusts up to 30mph returning. Overnight rain will be very heavy at times and travel should be limited as visibility will be greatly reduced! Highs in the 60s.

Friday, rain, and wind continue as our main system begins to transition offshore. As the day goes on rain coverage will decrease but will still be heavy at times. Clouds remain through the entirety of the day. Winds won’t be as strong but the occasional gust upwards of 25mph is still possible. Highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday, scattered showers still lingering in the overcast skies will be a nuisance during the day. Winds have shifted to more of a northwesterly direction which in conjunction with the clouds continues to keep us cool into the low and mid-50s, with some 40s possible in the mountains.

For Saturday night, when most towns and cities are observing Halloween, temperatures will certainly be cool and showers will still be lingering especially across the mountains. Make sure you’re able to either work a jacket in or you can squeeze a layer underneath the kid’s costumes for trick or treating. Most will be in the upper 40s just past sunset.

Sunday, we see some drier and clearer weather settle in with high pressure beginning to get a grip on our region. Winds will fully lighten up now, and we should be able to enjoy some sun during the day. But keep in mind, it will still be chilly into the low 50s with lows dropping into the 30s Halloween night.

Monday, temperatures start to rise quickly across the region back into the 60s as out temperature rollercoaster glides into November. Sunny skies and a brief shift of the winds out of the south will aid this as another system begins to set-up to the west.

In the extended forecast, continuing the parade of cold fronts another is set to pass through somewhere in the middle of next week. Timing is a bit all over the place now, but it does bring the risk of another round of rain and cooler air to the region. Timing that cool air will be key heading into next week!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

