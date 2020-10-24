Cool and unsettled next week

Tonight we are back down into the 40s for overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and watch out for some patchy fog after midnight and into Sunday morning.

Sunday rain chances still exist so be on the watch for a few sprinkles. Other than that clouds will be around for most of the day, so not much in the way of sunshine is looking possible. Highs will only stretch into the lower 60s.

Monday, ends up very similar to the day on Sunday, though it may see a touch more showers. This is ahead of the next cold front poised to pass through. The front holds off until Tuesday leaving Monday the chance to warm up briefly with another run at the 70s for most.

Tuesday rain remains in the forecast as another front continues to pull through the two Virginias bringing with it another dreary day. Rain is expected to fall throughout the day continuing our streak of unsettled weather. Highs remain in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday is looking drier for now, rain looks to settle down briefly around this period. Highs will remain into the upper 60s to near 70 at this point. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding Wednesday and beyond for the forecast which will likely mean we see some changes to this down the line.

Thursday looks to be the next rainy day after a brief reprieve on Wednesday. Low pressure moves in from the southwest bringing with rain for most of the day. Between rain and some cooler air still settled into the region from Tuesdays front, we only see highs into the 50s.

Next weekend looks to stay nearer to average and even a bit cooler. Thankfully as Halloween approaches the days and the nights are looking dry. Confidence is growing slowly for this cool and dry solution, so while you may not need to add a rain coat to your child’s costume a jacket or a sweatshirt might not hurt.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.



TONIGHT:

Patchy Fog. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances remain. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Next front approaches. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the mid 50s.

HALLOWEEN:

Drying out! Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid 50s.